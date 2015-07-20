Tour of Alberta announces 16 participating teams
Canadian 2.1 race to field five WorldTour, two Pro Continental and nine Continental teams
Organisers of the Canadian 2.1 stage race, Tour of Alberta, have announced the 16 teams that will participate in the 2015 edition of the race, set to begin on September 2 in Grande Prairie and conclude on September 7 in Edmonton.
There will be five WorldTour teams on the start line, including Trek Factory Racing, Giant-Alpecin and Katusha, along with Canadian Ryder Hesjedal’s team Cannondale-Garmin and his compatriot Svein Tuft’s team Orica-GreenEdge.
“Without doubt, this is rounding out to be the best field in the three years of the event. We have six teams that are in the Tour de France currently and the top professional teams on the continent, all full of good young talent,” said Tour of Alberta presented by ATB Financial Executive Director Duane Vienneau.
“There is a rise in Canadian cycling talent that will be showcased this year, and we’re glad this race provides a major platform for them to compete against some of the world’s best.”
Organizers will announce the rosters for each team at the end of August. “We’ve had extra-ordinary demand from teams wanting to compete in this year’s Tour of Alberta,” added Vienneau. “That’s due to a combination of factors, including the growth of the event, the solid reputation we’ve built, and a prelude to the World Championships.”
2015 Tour of Alberta teams:
