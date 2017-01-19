Tour Down Under stage 3 highlights - Video

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) added yet another Tour Down Under stage to his tally, edging out Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in Victor Harbor.

Ewan and his unorthodox sprinting style, sneaked up the inside of the bunch around the final corner and took the win by a full bike’s length. Sagan hung on to take second place with Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) in third place.

It wasn’t a simple finish and several riders were taken down in a crash in the final three kilometres of the stage, including general classification contender Gorka Izagirre. Race leader Richie Porte was more fortunate and avoided any trouble to retain the ochre jersey for another day.

Watch highlights of stage 3 of the Tour Down Under above and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.