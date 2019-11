Tour de Suisse stage 9 time trial start times

Image 1 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC) leads the Tour de Suisse, after stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte and Nairo Quintana at the start of stage 8 at the tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) was the last man standing from the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 5 Tour de France stage winner Maciej Bodnar was runner-up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de Suisse concludes on Sunday with a 34.1km individual time trial in Bellinzona, where Richie Porte (BMC) will hope to secure final overall victory. The Australian carries a lead of 17 seconds over Nairo Quintana (Movistar) into the final stage, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) is 52 seconds down in third.

The first rider off is Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport), who sets out at 13:07 local time. Of the early starters, Taylor Phinney (EF-Drapac), Michael Hepburn (Mitchelton-Scott) and Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) are among the men to watch.

Porte has picked out teammate Stefan Küng as the favourite for stage honours and the Swiss rider rolls down the start ramp at 14:51.

The top ten riders on GC will set out at two-minute intervals, beginning with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), who starts his effort at 15:18. The battle for podium places is sure to be tight, with less than a minute separating 3rd and 9th places on GC. The yellow jersey Porte sets out at 15:36. His form and time trialling pedigree suggest that he ought to retain the overall lead, but the gaps are tight and no rider can afford mistakes or mishap on the rolling Bellinzona course.



