Tour de San Luis victory not a sure ticket to higher level for Díaz

Argentinian seals overall win

Daniel Diaz on the podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Diaz on the final climb.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Diaz leads Nairo Quintana, Alex Diniz and Roldolfo Torres.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

At some point amid the ticker tape next Sunday night, the most valuable player at the Super Bowl will be asked ‘what’s next?’ and – handsomely compensated, of course – he will smile and deliver the immortal line: “I’m going to Disneyland.”

