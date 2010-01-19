Tour de San Luis peloton to donate portion of prize money to Haiti

The Tour de San Luis peloton will donate 20 percent of the prize money to Haiti for earthquake relief. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)

The 19 teams competing in the fourth annual Tour de San Luis have agreed to donate 20 percent of their total prize money to the country of Haiti that was shook by a devastating earthquake last week.

"We know about the suffering of the country of Haiti after the terrible earthquake they suffered," said Technical Director Juan Curuchet. "For that reason the cyclists of the Tour of San Luis want to demonstrate their solidarity by donating 20 percent of their prizes."

The total prize money is 266,000 Argentinean Pesos of which the winner will take 14,493 Pesos. The amount that will be donated to the country of Haiti equates to approximately 10,000 Euro.

Haiti was hit by a massive 7.0 earthquake last week in and around the capital city of Port-au-Prince. It is said to have been the worst earthquake in Haiti in over 200 years. The death toll is estimated to be hundreds of thousands of people.

Teams participating in the Tour de San Luis include ProTour teams Liquigas-Doimo, Katusha and Footon-Servetto. Professional Continental teams include ISD, Andalucia Cajasur, Xacobeo-Galicia, Scott-Marcondes and Androni-Giacatolli. Continental teams include Jamis-Sutter Home, Nutrixxion-Sparkasse, Miche Silver Cross and Funvic. National Teams include Argentina along with Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile and Cuba.