Tour de Romandie prologue start times

Flückiger, Kruijswijk bookend the time trial, Thomas, Roglic and Campenaerts in action

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in green during stage 1 at Romandie
The 2019 Tour de Romandie gets underway on Tuesday with a 3.7km time trial prologue in Neuchâtel, where Swiss mountain biker Mathias Flückiger will be the first man down the start ramp late in the afternoon.

New Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) will be the sixth man to set off, but the short, intense effort is perhaps better suited to some of the punchier riders in the bunch.

Last year it was Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) who took the first leader's jersey, but with the Australian heading to Eschborn-Frankfurt, the honour could fall to last year's runner-up Tom Bohli, now racing for UAE Team Emirates.

The field is wide open, with 2018 overall winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and of course Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky/Ineos) in the last wave of riders to start.

The racing begins at 15:06 CET, and Cyclingnews will have live coverage throughout the race, with reports, photos, results and analysis.

2019 Tour de Romandie prologue start list

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team15:06:00
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert15:07:00
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data15:08:00
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15:09:00
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team15:10:00
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:11:00
7Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First15:12:00
8Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team15:13:00
9Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida15:14:00
10Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott15:15:00
11Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates15:16:00
12Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb15:17:00
13Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15:18:00
14Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team15:19:00
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ15:20:00
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep15:21:00
17Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:22:00
18Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:23:00
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky15:24:00
20Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma15:25:00
21Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team15:26:00
22Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert15:27:00
23Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data15:28:00
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin15:29:00
25Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team15:30:00
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:31:00
27Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First15:32:00
28Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team15:33:00
29Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida15:34:00
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15:35:00
31Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:36:00
32Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb15:37:00
33Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe15:38:00
34Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:39:00
35William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:40:00
36Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep15:41:00
37Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale15:42:00
38Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo15:43:00
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky15:44:00
40Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma15:45:00
41Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team15:46:00
42Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert15:47:00
43Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data15:48:00
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15:49:00
45Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team15:50:00
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:51:00
47Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First15:52:00
48Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team15:53:00
49Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida15:54:00
50Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott15:55:00
51Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates15:56:00
52Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb15:57:00
53Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe15:58:00
54Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:59:00
55Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:00:00
56Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep16:01:00
57Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale16:02:00
58Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo16:03:00
59Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky16:04:00
60Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma16:05:00
61Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team16:06:00
62Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert16:07:00
63Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data16:08:00
64Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16:09:00
65Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team16:10:00
66Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal16:11:00
67Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First16:12:00
68Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team16:13:00
69Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16:14:00
70Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16:15:00
71Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16:16:00
72Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb16:17:00
73Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:18:00
74Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team16:19:00
75Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ16:20:00
76Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep16:21:00
77Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale16:22:00
78Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16:23:00
79Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky16:24:00
80Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma16:25:00
81Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team16:26:00
82Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert16:27:00
83Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data16:28:00
84Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16:29:00
85Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team16:30:00
86Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal16:31:00
87Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First16:32:00
88Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team16:33:00
89Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16:34:00
90Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott16:35:00
91Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16:36:00
92Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb16:37:00
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16:38:00
94Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team16:39:00
95Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:40:00
96Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep16:41:00
97Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:42:00
98Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16:43:00
99Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky16:44:00
100Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma16:45:00
101Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team16:46:00
102Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert16:47:00
103Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data16:48:00
104Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin16:49:00
105Will Barta (USA) CCC Team16:50:00
106Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal16:51:00
107Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First16:52:00
108Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team16:53:00
109Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida16:54:00
110Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16:55:00
111Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates16:56:00
112Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb16:57:00
113Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:58:00
114Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16:59:00
115David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17:00:00
116James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep17:01:00
117Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17:02:00
118Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo17:03:00
119Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky17:04:00
120Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma17:05:00
121Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team17:06:00
122Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert17:07:00
123Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data17:08:00
124Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin17:09:00
125Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team17:10:00
126Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal17:11:00
127Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First17:12:00
128Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team17:13:00
129Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida17:14:00
130Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott17:15:00
131Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates17:16:00
132Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb17:17:00
133Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe17:18:00
134Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team17:19:00
135Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ17:20:00
136Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep17:21:00
137Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale17:22:00
138Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo17:23:00
139Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17:24:00
140Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma17:25:00

 