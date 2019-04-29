Tour de Romandie prologue start times
Flückiger, Kruijswijk bookend the time trial, Thomas, Roglic and Campenaerts in action
The 2019 Tour de Romandie gets underway on Tuesday with a 3.7km time trial prologue in Neuchâtel, where Swiss mountain biker Mathias Flückiger will be the first man down the start ramp late in the afternoon.
New Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) will be the sixth man to set off, but the short, intense effort is perhaps better suited to some of the punchier riders in the bunch.
Last year it was Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) who took the first leader's jersey, but with the Australian heading to Eschborn-Frankfurt, the honour could fall to last year's runner-up Tom Bohli, now racing for UAE Team Emirates.
The field is wide open, with 2018 overall winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and of course Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky/Ineos) in the last wave of riders to start.
The racing begins at 15:06 CET, and Cyclingnews will have live coverage throughout the race, with reports, photos, results and analysis.
2019 Tour de Romandie prologue start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|15:06:00
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|15:07:00
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|15:08:00
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:09:00
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|15:10:00
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:11:00
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|15:12:00
|8
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|15:13:00
|9
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|15:14:00
|10
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:15:00
|11
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|15:16:00
|12
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15:17:00
|13
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:18:00
|14
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|15:19:00
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:20:00
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:21:00
|17
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:22:00
|18
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:23:00
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|15:24:00
|20
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:25:00
|21
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|15:26:00
|22
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|15:27:00
|23
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15:28:00
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:29:00
|25
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|15:30:00
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:31:00
|27
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|15:32:00
|28
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:33:00
|29
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|15:34:00
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:35:00
|31
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:36:00
|32
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|15:37:00
|33
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:38:00
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:39:00
|35
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:40:00
|36
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:41:00
|37
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:42:00
|38
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15:43:00
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|15:44:00
|40
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:45:00
|41
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|15:46:00
|42
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|15:47:00
|43
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|15:48:00
|44
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:49:00
|45
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|15:50:00
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:51:00
|47
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|15:52:00
|48
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:53:00
|49
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|15:54:00
|50
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:55:00
|51
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15:56:00
|52
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:57:00
|53
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:58:00
|54
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:59:00
|55
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:00:00
|56
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:01:00
|57
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:02:00
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16:03:00
|59
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|16:04:00
|60
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:05:00
|61
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|16:06:00
|62
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|16:07:00
|63
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|16:08:00
|64
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:09:00
|65
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|16:10:00
|66
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|16:11:00
|67
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|16:12:00
|68
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:13:00
|69
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16:14:00
|70
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16:15:00
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:16:00
|72
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|16:17:00
|73
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:18:00
|74
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16:19:00
|75
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|16:20:00
|76
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:21:00
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:22:00
|78
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16:23:00
|79
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|16:24:00
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:25:00
|81
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|16:26:00
|82
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16:27:00
|83
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|16:28:00
|84
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:29:00
|85
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|16:30:00
|86
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|16:31:00
|87
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|16:32:00
|88
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|16:33:00
|89
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16:34:00
|90
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|16:35:00
|91
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:36:00
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|16:37:00
|93
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:38:00
|94
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16:39:00
|95
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:40:00
|96
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:41:00
|97
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:42:00
|98
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16:43:00
|99
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|16:44:00
|100
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:45:00
|101
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|16:46:00
|102
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16:47:00
|103
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|16:48:00
|104
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:49:00
|105
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|16:50:00
|106
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|16:51:00
|107
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|16:52:00
|108
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|16:53:00
|109
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|16:54:00
|110
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16:55:00
|111
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|16:56:00
|112
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16:57:00
|113
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:58:00
|114
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16:59:00
|115
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17:00:00
|116
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:01:00
|117
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:02:00
|118
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|17:03:00
|119
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|17:04:00
|120
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:05:00
|121
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|17:06:00
|122
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|17:07:00
|123
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|17:08:00
|124
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:09:00
|125
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|17:10:00
|126
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:11:00
|127
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|17:12:00
|128
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|17:13:00
|129
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|17:14:00
|130
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:15:00
|131
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17:16:00
|132
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|17:17:00
|133
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:18:00
|134
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|17:19:00
|135
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|17:20:00
|136
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:21:00
|137
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:22:00
|138
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|17:23:00
|139
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17:24:00
|140
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:25:00
