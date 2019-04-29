Tour de Romandie prologue start times

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in green during stage 1 at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2019 Tour de Romandie gets underway on Tuesday with a 3.7km time trial prologue in Neuchâtel, where Swiss mountain biker Mathias Flückiger will be the first man down the start ramp late in the afternoon.

New Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) will be the sixth man to set off, but the short, intense effort is perhaps better suited to some of the punchier riders in the bunch.

Last year it was Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) who took the first leader's jersey, but with the Australian heading to Eschborn-Frankfurt, the honour could fall to last year's runner-up Tom Bohli, now racing for UAE Team Emirates.

The field is wide open, with 2018 overall winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and of course Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky/Ineos) in the last wave of riders to start.

The racing begins at 15:06 CET, and Cyclingnews will have live coverage throughout the race, with reports, photos, results and analysis.

2019 Tour de Romandie prologue start list