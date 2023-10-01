Tour de l'Avenir winner Isaac Del Toro joins UAE Team Emirates

Tour de l’Avenir winner Isaac Del Toro will turn professional with UAE Team Emirates in 2024 after signing a three-year deal with the team.

The Mexican enjoyed a sparkling 2023 campaign, placing third overall at the Giro della Valle d’Aosta in July before going on to claim the Tour de l’Avenir the following month after winning atop the Col de la Loze.

A native of Baja California, Del Toro has raced at under-23 level with A.R. Monex, a squad devoted to developing young Mexican talent. His 2022 season was cut short by a broken femur, but the 19-year-old demonstrated his quality across the past summer, when he was based in San Marino.

“I feel very proud to be welcomed as a part of this great family,” Del Toro said in a statement released by UAE Team Emirates.

“It is something incredible to describe and I will give my best over the next years. I have a lot to learn and a huge appetite to start that process and develop within the team. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of to get to this moment and I’m very excited for what the future holds.”

The signing of Del Toro continues UAE Team Emirates’ policy of signing emerging talents to long-term deals.

“We are very pleased and excited to welcome Isaac into the team,” said manager Mauro Gianetti. “At UAE Team Emirates we are a very international team and we are proud to say that Isaac will be the first Mexican cyclist to join us in our history. He is a young man with promising talent, and we look forward to seeing him developing both as a cyclist and as a person over the next years with us.”