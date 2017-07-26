Tour de France wrap - Podcast
We hear from Chris Froome and Dan Martin
The Tour de France might be over for another year but before we leave it completely Cyclingnews has taken a look back over the three weeks for the latest edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast.
Related Articles
Sagan calls decision to throw him out of Tour de France a 'mistake'
Best photos from the 2017 Tour de France - Gallery
Team Sunweb celebrate green and polka dot jersey Tour de France success
Tour de France jersey winners' bikes - Gallery
The 2017 Tour de France in numbers
Froome, Naesen top post-Tour de France criteriums - News Shorts
The 2017 edition of the race was one of the closest in recent memory with the winner and podium places not decided until the final weekend of racing. Chris Froome (Team Sky) ran out the eventual winner, taking his fourth Tour in five years, while Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) rounded out the top three.
There were plenty of interesting, and topical, subplots: from Peter Sagan's disqualification for dangerous sprinting to Michael Matthews and Warren Barguil leading the line for Sunweb and Team Sky's dominance in the GC.
In our final Tour de France podcast, we look back at the race, hear from Froome and top 10 rider Dan Martin, before looking ahead to the Vuelta a Espana.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy