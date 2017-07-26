Tour de France wrap - Podcast

Chris Froome on podium in Paris after stage 21 of the Tour de France

The Tour de France might be over for another year but before we leave it completely Cyclingnews has taken a look back over the three weeks for the latest edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast.

The 2017 edition of the race was one of the closest in recent memory with the winner and podium places not decided until the final weekend of racing. Chris Froome (Team Sky) ran out the eventual winner, taking his fourth Tour in five years, while Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) rounded out the top three.

There were plenty of interesting, and topical, subplots: from Peter Sagan's disqualification for dangerous sprinting to Michael Matthews and Warren Barguil leading the line for Sunweb and Team Sky's dominance in the GC.

In our final Tour de France podcast, we look back at the race, hear from Froome and top 10 rider Dan Martin, before looking ahead to the Vuelta a Espana.