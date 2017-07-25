The 2017 Tour de France in numbers

Image 1 of 7 Rigoberto Uran leads Chris Froome and Romain Bardet over the line into Serre-Chevalier (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 7 For the first time, Team Sky won the team classification (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 7 Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 4 of 7 Primoz Roglic wins stage 17 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 The peloton riding the Col du Galibier during the 2009 Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) was aggressive once he caught the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Sylvain Chavanel rides in a breakaway during the 165 km sixteenth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France

The 2017 Tour de France was one of the closest in recent years. The race was fought over 21 stages, four countries and 3,540 kilometres but Chris Froome's race win was decided by 54 seconds, and the final podium spot won by Romain Bardet over Mikel Landa just a single second. The win was Froome's fourth Tour de France title in five years.

After three weeks of racing, here are just a few more numbers that made up the 2017 Tour de France.

49

There were 49 riders making their debut at the Tour de France this season. Wanty-Groupe Gobert's full nine-man line-up was made entirely of Tour debutants. While they did not take a stage win, they animated the race with breakaways and were one of seven teams to make it to Paris with all nine of their riders still in the race.

12

The number of teams that won a stage at this year's Tour. Quick-Step Floors took home more than any other with five courtesy of Marcel Kittel. Right behind them was Team Sunweb with four - two each for Michael Matthews and Warren Barguil. Bora-Hansgrohe and LottoNL-Jumbo took two apiece, while the Team Sky, FDJ, Astana, Direct Energie, Cannondale-Drapac, AG2R La Mondiale, Trek-Segafredo and Dimension Data got one each.

18

The age-gap in years between the oldest and youngest riders in the race. At 40, Hiamar Zubeldia was the oldest and riding his final Tour de France as he is set to retire following the one-day Clasica San Sebastian this weekend. Fortuneo-Oscaro rider Elie Gesbert was the youngest at 22 and riding his first Grand Boucle.

51

The number of seconds that Chris Froome made on Rigoberto Uran in the opening time trial through Dusseldorf. Froome established a sizeable buffer over the man that would push him closest for yellow in that first 14-kilometre test. The Colombian would chip away at it through the mountains, with bonus seconds helping him bring the gap as close as 27 seconds, but that first test would prove crucial for Froome in defending his title.

3

The number of FDJ riders that made it to Paris. It must have been a bit quiet in the FDJ bus after two-thirds of their team headed home early. David Cimolai, Olivier Le Gac and Rudy Molard were the only ones that rode the Champs Elysees on Sunday. The team lost the majority of their riders on stage 9 when Arnaud Demare, Jacopo Guarnieri, Mikael Delage and Ignatas Konovalovas all missed the time cut. Arthur Vichot fell foul of a crash on stage 13, and Thibaut Pinot pulled the plug just a few days short of Paris on stage 17. No team had fewer riders at the end than FDJ.

17

Sylvain Chavanel joined Stuart O'Grady and Jens Voigt as the riders with the most appearances at the Tour de France. Chavanel has not missed a Tour since his debut in 2001 and this year's race was his 17th. He's had two DNF's along the way, making this his 15th finish. He's won three stages and took the combativity prize in 2008 and 2010, and spent two days yellow in 2010. With a contract for the 2018 season, Chavanel could set a new record with 18 participations.

4:35

The time gap, in hours and minutes, between the Lantern Rouge Luke Rowe and his teammate and champion Chris Froome. Rowe faced some competition from fellow Briton Dan McLay until the Fortuneo-Oscaro rider abandoned due to illness on stage 17.

716,590

The prize money in Euros that Team Sky took home at the Tour de France, putting them at the top of the prize money stakes. A large portion of that is down to Chris Froome who took €500,000 for his overall win and a daily boost of €500 for holding onto the yellow jersey. Fourth place for Mikel Landa and victory in the team competition added to the team's purse. Cofidis went home with the least, with a comparatively tiny €19,230.

1,047

Thomas De Gendt spent almost a third of the Tour de France in the breakaway. According to L'Équipe's tally, De Gendt spent 1,047 kilometres on the attack. He was awarded the most aggressive prize after stage 14 but was overlooked by the jury for the overall prize, which was awarded to Warren Barguil.

5

One of the biggest challenges at the Tour de France was making it through all five of the mountain ranges of France, including two trips to the Alps. The Vosges kicked things off, followed by the Jura, the Alps, Pyrenees, the Massif Central and back to the Alps for the last mountain tests. In total, there were five big mountain stages with three summit finishes.

2,642

The Col du Galibier was the highest point of the 2017 Tour de France. The Alpine giant topped out at 2,642 metres, and the first to the top of the climb would win the Souvenir Henri Desgrange. Primoz Roglic mopped up a tidy €5,000 for passing it first, on the way to the victory on stage 17.