Tour de France Video: Hesjedal on his season and goals

Garmin-Sharp rider talks about his development

Image 1 of 4

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) at the start of stage 5

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) at the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 4

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp_

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) may not have enjoyed his best Tour de France thus far but the all-rounder has been an important part of the squad, playing a key role in Daniel Martin's individual stage win earlier in the race.

Hesjedal’s career trajectory has intertwined and grown along with that of Slipstream. From plucky North American underdogs, as a unit they have established themselves as established faces in the European peloton. Their success culminated in a Giro d’Italia crown in 2012 and although Hesjedal has not matched up to that result in the twelve months since he has remained an integral part of the team.

Little wonder then that the Canadian re-signed with team for the future as he looks likely to see his career out with the squad.

In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews Hesjedal talks about his time with Garmin, the development he and his team have achieved and his provisional racing calendar for the remainder of 2013.

 

 