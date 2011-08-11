Tour de France trivia challenge winners announced

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 2 of 2 Grand Prize winner, George Gill (Image credit: George Gill)

Each day during our live coverage of the Tour de France, Cyclingnews and Easton tested your knowledge to give you the chance to upgrade your bike in a major way.

Easton, of course, makes some of the most durable high-performance wheels and components in cycling. Just ask former road World Champion and 2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans and multiple-time US National champion George Hincapie, who both ride for Easton-sponsored BMC Racing Team.

We're pleased to announce that the Grand Prize winner is New Zealand's George Gill who is set to become the owner of complete BMC TimeMachine SLR01.

Gill said he was "speechless" following the news that he would soon be riding the same rig which Cadel Evans steered to victory in Paris.

"As a New Zealander, and therefore a "cousin" to our Australian neighbours I was supporting Cadel in his quest for victory," he said. "I think that was some of the smartest riding I have ever seen; both by Cadel and the team. The way that they remained completely calm even when Andy Schleck made his epic bid for victory was absolutely impressive."

As someone who rides for his daily commute to work and as a weekend warrior, Gill says some longer rides might be on the cards following the TimeMchine's delivery.

Meantime, the other contest winners have also been selected. The first runner up and winner of a set of Easton's SL carbon clincher wheels is Palmer Stoyanov of Bulgaria. The second runner up and winner of a combination of Easton SL stem, handlebar and seatpost is Andrew Briggs of South Africa.

Congratulations to all!