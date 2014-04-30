Trending

La Course by Le Tour de France route revealed

Women's race to include 13 laps of the Champs-Élysées and podium boys

Marianne Vos was on hand to present the route of La Course

(Image credit: A.S.O. / B. Bade)
2014 La Course by Le Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)
La Course by Le Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)
The 2014 La Course by Le Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)

Following the announcement in February of a women’s one day race to coincide with the final day of the Tour de France, Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) have revealed the parcours for La Course by Le Tour de France.

Multi-discipline world champion and Olympic champion Marianne Vos was in Paris to present the route and is looking forward to the July 27 race. "It's a historic day. I'm delighted to see ASO understands the importance of promoting women's cycling and throws its weight behind it: we needed a stage and they've given it to us. We've now got the chance to make our dream come true," Vos said.
 
The women's peloton will race on a 90km course which includes 13 laps of the Tour's final circuit on the Champs-Élysées and is likely to end in a sprint finish. Prizes on offer besides line honours will include intermediate sprints for the best sprinter's classification on each of the first 11 laps and a prize for the best young rider under 25-years-of-age.

The race will differ slightly from normal Tour procedures though with the blackboard official to be a man, while rider who make it onto the podium will receive kisses from podium boys instead.