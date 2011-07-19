Tour de France technician found dead near finish line in Gap

The 2011 Tour de France map (Image credit: ASO)

Tragedy visited the Tour de France on Tuesday, as a subcontractor working for the race was found dead in Gap. Patrick Guay, the uncle of Quick Step's Jerome Pineau, was 59 years old.

Race organisers ASO released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying that Guay “was found dead next to his camping car close to the finish line in Gap early this morning.

“An investigation has been launched by the relevant authorities to determine the circumstances of his death.”

Guay was working his 27th Tour and was a pro rider in the 1970s.

The statement said, "The Tour de France would like to extend their sincere condolences to Jerome, to his family and to the colleagues of Patrick," according to the AFP news agency.