Tour de France takes a day of rest in Pau

Image 1 of 15 Lance Armstrong received a visit from his family at the rest day in Pau. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 15 Garmin's Julian Dean rides his trainer, perhaps too afraid of the gendarmes to go out on the open roads. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 15 A young fan gets a thrill riding aside Tour leader Alberto Contador. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 15 Bjarne Riis busied himself with the press on the rest day in Pau. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 15 Andy Schleck paces behind the Saxo Bank car, being chased by fans. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 15 Alberto Contador heads out for a spin from Pau. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 15 The press had a chance to photograph Contador on his rest day ride. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 15 Alberto Contador signs autographs in Pau. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 15 Alberto Contador (Astana) surrounded by press motorcycles on his rest day. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 10 of 15 Contador starts his day by reading the newspapers. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 11 of 15 The Radioshack team gets ready for their rest day ride. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 15 Johan Bruyneel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 13 of 15 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) and his youngest son Max. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 14 of 15 Armstrong waves goodbye to his children before heading out. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 15 of 15 The FDJ mechanic cleans the bike of Christophe Le Mevel (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The Tour de France is only four stages away from crowning its victor for 2010, but before the riders could turn a pedal in anger, they had their second day of "rest" in Pau.

Race leader Alberto Contador did not hold the normal rest day press conference, but was spotted heading out of town for a ride with his team and a number of enthusiastic fans.

His main opponent Andy Schleck was also followed out of town by some amateur riders, but quickly burned them off his wheel, setting pace behind the Saxo Bank team car.

For RadioShack's Lance Armstrong, it was a time to catch up with his ever-growing family: his three children from his first wife as well as his one-year-old son with his current partner Anna Hansen, who is also carrying the couple's second child.

