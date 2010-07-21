Tour de France takes a day of rest in Pau

The Tour de France is only four stages away from crowning its victor for 2010, but before the riders could turn a pedal in anger, they had their second day of "rest" in Pau.
Race leader Alberto Contador did not hold the normal rest day press conference, but was spotted heading out of town for a ride with his team and a number of enthusiastic fans.
His main opponent Andy Schleck was also followed out of town by some amateur riders, but quickly burned them off his wheel, setting pace behind the Saxo Bank team car.
For RadioShack's Lance Armstrong, it was a time to catch up with his ever-growing family: his three children from his first wife as well as his one-year-old son with his current partner Anna Hansen, who is also carrying the couple's second child.
Enjoy this photo gallery from the rest day in Pau.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy