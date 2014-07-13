Tour de France: Successful surgery for Frank
IAM Cycling rider hoping to be back on the bike in three weeks
Mathias Frank (IAM Cyling) was one of two riders to fracture their femur on stage 7 of the Tour de France as he was caught up in a final kilometre crash in Nancy. Frank finished the stage but flew to Geneva having undergone an x-ray at the Tour de France mobile medical clinic which revealed the fracture in his left leg, ending his first participation in the Tour.
Frank underwent a successful surgery at the University Hospitals of Geneva on Sunday with no complications recorded from the procedure. The Swiss rider who was IAM Cycling's leader at the Tour will now begin his rehabilitation and depending on how his femur is recovering, he is hoping to resuming training on indoor rollers within three weeks.
The team have not announced when Frank intends on returning to racing.
