'Tour de France stage is the ultimate goal' – Simon Carr to leave EF Education-EasyPost for Cofidis

By
published

Carcassonne-raised Briton signs three-year contract with French team

Simon Carr claims stage victory on the 2024 Tour of the Alps
Simon Carr claims stage victory on the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Carr will ride for Cofidis in 2025 after signing a three-year contract with the team. The Briton arrives after spending the past four seasons with EF Education-EasyPost.

Although born in Hereford, Carr grew up near Carcassonne and emerged through the French amateur system, riding for AVC Aix-en-Provence before turning professional with Nippo-Delko.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.