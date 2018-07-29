Tour de France: Stage 21 highlights - Video

Team Sky surround their overall winner Geraint Thomas through the last stage at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sealed his overall victory at the 2018 Tour de France, crossing the stage 21 finish line in Paris alongside his teammate Chris Froome, who placed third overall. Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) secured second place overall after a hard-fought three-week battle for yellow.

Alexander Kristoff took the final stage victory on the Champs-Élysèes, beating John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).

A processional stage 21 of the Tour de France was just 116km. It started out in Houilles and took on a 54km route before entering Paris for nine laps of the Champs-Élysées circuit.

A breakaway set sail on the circuits but was ultimately reeled in before the final sprint, and although there were some late attacks, namely Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), all was together in the final few hundred metres where Kristoff launched his winning sprint.

