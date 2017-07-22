Tour de France: Stage 20 highlights - Video
Froome extends overall lead, Brilliant Bodnar, Bardet has a bad day
The penultimate stage of the Tour de France saw Chris Froome put a virtual lock on the general classification, but the Team Sky rider looks set to win the race without having claimed a single stage victory. Froome fell short of the stage win in the Marseille time trial by just six seconds, with Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) emerging victorious after a nearly three-hour wait in the hot seat.
The drama of the day, as expected, surrounded Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), but rather than a battle between the Frenchman and Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac), Bardet's dismal ride turned the day into a fight to remain on the podium at all.
Urán, despite nearly crashing in one of the final turns, put a whopping 92 seconds into Bardet to take over second place in the general classification. The Frenchman narrowly held onto third overall ahead of Sky's Mikel Landa, keeping his podium spot by a single second.
