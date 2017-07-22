Tour de France: Stage 20 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 3 Chris Froome riding the 20th stage of the Tour de France Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome in the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France Image 3 of 3 Green jersey winner Michael Matthews (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Sky) - GC leader

Just an amazing feeling. Absolutely an amazing feeling. Obviously it was so close coming into this time trial. It was basically all still to race for out on the road today so I'm just blown away.

I just spoke to my wife, she's just headed off the Paris with my son, I can't wait to get there tomorrow now.

It's definitely been the closest [Tour de France I've won], the closest and most hard-fought between the rivals. I think given the route we had this year, it was always going to be a close race, but I didn't expect it would come right down to the line in this TT in Marseille.

There was a fair bit of pressure, but I think for me it's always a good thing having pressure. It just motivates me even more.

Nicolas Portal - Sky sports director

It's a shame for Mikel [Landa] being one second off the podium. Bardet has been really strong in this Tour. I'm really happy for Chris, he did a really strong time trial. Everything was under control from Chris. Everything was going really well, he didn't take any risks and paced himself well. I think that this is the best way to win the Tour for sure.

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) - stage winner

I can't believe it still, because last year was close. This year was even closer, but now I've got this win I wanted.

I was here for three hours waiting. It was amazing, really, really nice atmosphere here in the stadium.

I was feeling good today, and then every minute I was waiting. They showed every rider, Kwiatkowski of course and then I was waiting for Froome, because he's really good in time trials. But I got it.

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) - points classification leader

It's going to be mixed emotions today. We're going to enjoy the jerseys and the three weeks we've had, but then we have to focus on the final. We have another opportunity tomorrow so I think everyone is going to be really focussed on it.

We'll see how the legs are. It's been a tough few days and everybody is going to be a bit tired but we'll see what we can do.

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) - best young rider

I'm really happy. A little bit relieved. I really wanted to come here and take this jersey and to pull it off is absolutely fantastic.

It's always difficult. Everyone thinks it's just a parade but once you get there with the nerves it's a hard day once you hit the circuit. For sure, I'm looking forward to the Champs Elysees wearing the jersey.