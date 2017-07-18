Tour de France: Stage 16 highlights - Video
Matthews sprints to victory ahead of Boasson Hagen and Degenkolb
Sunweb's Michael Matthews claimed stage 16 of the 2017 Tour de France after a hectic day in the crosswinds, pipping Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen and Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb in Romans-sur-Isère.
The stage profile did not present many topographic challenges, but Tuesday's 165km trek was no easy day in the saddle. Quick-Step's Marcel Kittel was one of a number of riders distanced early. Later, with around 20 kilometres to go, a hard-charging Team Sky forced a big split in the pack that left Kittel's teammate Dan Martin chasing alongside Trek's Alberto Contador and several others. Martin ultimately lost 51 seconds and dropped from fifth to seventh overall, while Contador lost even more time and dropped from ninth to 11th on GC.
Movistar's Daniele Bennati tried a late flier out of the much-reduced peloton but was reeled in, setting up a sprint. BMC's Greg Van Avermaet led into the last few hundred metres but several fast finishers surged past to battle it out at the line, with Matthews proving quickest.
Sky's Chris Froome finished on the same time to hold on to his race lead.
