Tour de France shorts: Fuglsang's wrong turn, More from Meyer

Image 1 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) lost a bit of ground on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Swings and roundabouts for Fuglsang

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) lost a minute to his general classification rivals on stage 16, with the Dane now in 8th overall, 7:22 in arrears to race leader Chris Froome (Sky).

The reason?

"I went the wrong way round a roundabout," Fuglsang told TV2. "I followed Cadel Evans and it turned out to be the long way around and I dropped back 100 places in the field. Then I try rectifying that in the beginning of the climb and moved forward to the front again. So I was under a little pressure already and then Katusha started to attack. I was lacking what I needed to go with them."

More to come from Meyer?

Cameron Meyer was one of the several riders from the Orica GreenEdge team spotted warming up in order to better their chances to get in the stage 16 breakaway, and he would be joined by teammate Michael Albasini.

While according to sports director Matt White, the Swiss was still recovering from his runner-up performance on Saturday's stage 14, Meyer "had good legs." The 25-year-old Australian riding his first Tour de France, lost contact on the Col de Manse but was able to recover to finish in 9th place in what was his best result in a road stage in a grand tour. Meyer has had several top 10 performances in individual time trials.

"I got a bit of a monkey off my back, I've been trying for a couple of days now to get in the breakaway. I finally did it today," Meyer said on Backstage Pass. "I'm really happy. I think I might have scraped into a top-10 which is an unbelievable experience in my first Tour."

He said he would attempt a breakaway again in the remaining stages in the Alps.

Pinot's season may be over

Thibaut Pinot finally quit the Tour de France before Tuesday's stage to Gap and headed home tired, sick and mentally empty. However even his journey home was difficult and his season could be over if suspicions of mononucleosis are confirmed.

Pinot's parents were on holiday, heading to Alpe d'Huez to hopefully see him in the race. That meant he was forced to hire a car and drive 540km alone, thinking about his suffering during the Tour.





"The antibiotics didn’t have real affect and so there's a strong possibility that it's mononucleosis," Pinot told Equipe.

"If it's mononucleosis, then my season is over. If not, I could be at the Vuelta. For now I just don’t know."

