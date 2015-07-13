Tour de France: Photo highlights from the opening week

Image 1 of 67 BMC on the top step of the podium after their win in the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 67 Etixx Quickstep help Tony Martin to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 67 Zdeněk Štybar attacks for the win on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 67 Daniel Teklehaimanot makes history on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 67 Andre Greipel takes his second stage of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 67 Benoït Vaugrenard hits the deck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 67 Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) in yelow at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 67 Etixx QuickStep ride in support of race leader Tony Martin on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 67 Julien Vermote (Etixx Quickstep) is held up in a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 67 Nacer Bouhanni and half his Cofidis team fall on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 67 Chris Froome defends his yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks his rivals on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 67 Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) pulls on yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 67 Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 67 Tony Martin crashes out of the Tour de France in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 67 Zdeněk Štybar had the moves on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 67 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 67 Chris Froome leads Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 67 Chris Froome leads Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 67 Astana lost time to all their rivals in the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 67 Cannondale Garmin in action during the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 67 Orica GreenEdge survived the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 67 IAM Cycling in team time trial mode (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 67 Alexis Vuillermoz and Johan Vansummeren embrace after the Frenchman won stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 67 Alexis Vuillermoz heads to the line on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 67 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 67 Chris Froome checks on his rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 67 Man in the mirror: Luca Paolini tested positive for cocaine at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 67 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) finally takes his Tour de France stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 67 Viewing figures are up at this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 67 The 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 67 Classics riders and GC contenders mix it up on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 67 Chris Froome follow John Degenkolb through a corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 67 Etixx Quicktep rejoice after their stage win on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 67 Driving rain saw the peloton split into echelons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 67 Nibali was forced to chase but ended up losing time on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 67 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) came out on top in stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 67 Rohan Dennis was out of yellow after just a day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 67 Peter Sagan and Andre Greipel clash in stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 67 A rider comes out from a tunnel during the opening time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 67 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) starts his Tour de France
Chris Froome (Team Sky)
The conditions were perfect for the crowds in Utrecht
A BMC ride during the opening time trial of the Tour de France
Huge crowds turned out in Utrecht for the start of the Tour de France
Rohan Dennis became the first yellow jersey of the race
Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)
Cross winds split the peloton on stage 2 to Zelande
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factor Racing) moved into yellow at the end of stage 2
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is forced on the defensive after missing the split on stage 2
Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) wins the cobbled stage
Chris Froome has his teammates to keep him out of trouble
Simon Gerrans is forced out of the race with a broken wrist
Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) crashed out of the Tour de France on stage 3
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) back on his feet but his Tour was almost over
Tejay van Garderen leads Vincenzo Nibali over the line on stage 3
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) struggles on the Mur
Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes his winning move
Chris Froome leaves his GC rivals behind on the Mur
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) comes out on top on stage 3
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) rolls to the start of stage 3 at the Tour de France
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) takes a push after a mechanical
Peter Sagan take a new rear wheel on stage 2 of the Tour de France
Utrecht was the backdrop for the first stage of the Tour de France

Nine stages and the Tour de France reaches its first rest day in Pau. It’s been a rollercoaster race so far with four men in and out of the race lead and the GC complexion of the race taking shape as Chris Froome (Team Sky) assumes the role of race leader.

The race has had it all so far with crashes, cobbles and crosswinds marking the first few stages, while several uphill finishes have split the favourites and thrown up a number of surprises.

