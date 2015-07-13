Trending

Tour de France: Photo highlights from the opening week

Crashes, cobbles and crosswinds mark first nine stages

Image 1 of 67

BMC on the top step of the podium after their win in the team time trial

BMC on the top step of the podium after their win in the team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 67

Etixx Quickstep help Tony Martin to the line

Etixx Quickstep help Tony Martin to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 67

Zdeněk Štybar attacks for the win on stage 6

Zdeněk Štybar attacks for the win on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 67

Daniel Teklehaimanot makes history on stage 6

Daniel Teklehaimanot makes history on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 67

Andre Greipel takes his second stage of the race

Andre Greipel takes his second stage of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 67

Benoït Vaugrenard hits the deck

Benoït Vaugrenard hits the deck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 67

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) in yelow at the Tour de France

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) in yelow at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 67

Etixx QuickStep ride in support of race leader Tony Martin on stage 5

Etixx QuickStep ride in support of race leader Tony Martin on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 67

Julien Vermote (Etixx Quickstep) is held up in a crash

Julien Vermote (Etixx Quickstep) is held up in a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 67

Nacer Bouhanni and half his Cofidis team fall on stage 5

Nacer Bouhanni and half his Cofidis team fall on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 67

Chris Froome defends his yellow jersey

Chris Froome defends his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks his rivals on stage 4

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks his rivals on stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes the pace

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 67

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) pulls on yellow

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) pulls on yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 67

Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton on stage 4

Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton on stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 67

Tony Martin crashes out of the Tour de France in yellow

Tony Martin crashes out of the Tour de France in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 67

Zdeněk Štybar had the moves on stage 6

Zdeněk Štybar had the moves on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 67

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 67

Chris Froome leads Team Sky

Chris Froome leads Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 67

Chris Froome leads Team Sky

Chris Froome leads Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 67

Astana lost time to all their rivals in the team time trial

Astana lost time to all their rivals in the team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 67

Cannondale Garmin in action during the team time trial

Cannondale Garmin in action during the team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 67

Orica GreenEdge survived the team time trial

Orica GreenEdge survived the team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 67

IAM Cycling in team time trial mode

IAM Cycling in team time trial mode
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 67

Alexis Vuillermoz and Johan Vansummeren embrace after the Frenchman won stage 8 at the Tour de France

Alexis Vuillermoz and Johan Vansummeren embrace after the Frenchman won stage 8 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 67

Alexis Vuillermoz heads to the line on stage 8

Alexis Vuillermoz heads to the line on stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 67

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 67

Chris Froome checks on his rivals

Chris Froome checks on his rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 67

Man in the mirror: Luca Paolini tested positive for cocaine at the Tour de France

Man in the mirror: Luca Paolini tested positive for cocaine at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 67

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) finally takes his Tour de France stage

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) finally takes his Tour de France stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 67

Viewing figures are up at this year's Tour de France

Viewing figures are up at this year's Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 67

The 2015 Tour de France

The 2015 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 67

Classics riders and GC contenders mix it up on the cobbles

Classics riders and GC contenders mix it up on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 67

Chris Froome follow John Degenkolb through a corner

Chris Froome follow John Degenkolb through a corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 67

Etixx Quicktep rejoice after their stage win on the cobbles

Etixx Quicktep rejoice after their stage win on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 67

Driving rain saw the peloton split into echelons

Driving rain saw the peloton split into echelons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 67

Nibali was forced to chase but ended up losing time on stage 2

Nibali was forced to chase but ended up losing time on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 67

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) came out on top in stage 2

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) came out on top in stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 67

Rohan Dennis was out of yellow after just a day

Rohan Dennis was out of yellow after just a day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 67

Peter Sagan and Andre Greipel clash in stage 2

Peter Sagan and Andre Greipel clash in stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 67

A rider comes out from a tunnel during the opening time trial

A rider comes out from a tunnel during the opening time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 67

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) starts his Tour de France

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) starts his Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 67

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 67

The conditions were perfect for the crowds in Utrecht

The conditions were perfect for the crowds in Utrecht
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 67

A BMC ride during the opening time trial of the Tour de France

A BMC ride during the opening time trial of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 67

Huge crowds turned out in Utrecht for the start of the Tour de France

Huge crowds turned out in Utrecht for the start of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 67

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 67

Rohan Dennis became the first yellow jersey of the race

Rohan Dennis became the first yellow jersey of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 67

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 67

Cross winds split the peloton on stage 2 to Zelande

Cross winds split the peloton on stage 2 to Zelande
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 67

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factor Racing) moved into yellow at the end of stage 2

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factor Racing) moved into yellow at the end of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is forced on the defensive after missing the split on stage 2

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is forced on the defensive after missing the split on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 67

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) wins the cobbled stage

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) wins the cobbled stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 67

Chris Froome has his teammates to keep him out of trouble

Chris Froome has his teammates to keep him out of trouble
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 67

Simon Gerrans is forced out of the race with a broken wrist

Simon Gerrans is forced out of the race with a broken wrist
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 67

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) crashed out of the Tour de France on stage 3

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) crashed out of the Tour de France on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 67

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) back on his feet but his Tour was almost over

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) back on his feet but his Tour was almost over
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 67

Tejay van Garderen leads Vincenzo Nibali over the line on stage 3

Tejay van Garderen leads Vincenzo Nibali over the line on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 67

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) struggles on the Mur

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) struggles on the Mur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 67

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes his winning move

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes his winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 67

Chris Froome leaves his GC rivals behind on the Mur

Chris Froome leaves his GC rivals behind on the Mur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) comes out on top on stage 3

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) comes out on top on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 67

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) rolls to the start of stage 3 at the Tour de France

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) rolls to the start of stage 3 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 67

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) takes a push after a mechanical

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) takes a push after a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 67

Peter Sagan take a new rear wheel on stage 2 of the Tour de France

Peter Sagan take a new rear wheel on stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 67

Utrecht was the backdrop for the first stage of the Tour de France

Utrecht was the backdrop for the first stage of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nine stages and the Tour de France reaches its first rest day in Pau. It’s been a rollercoaster race so far with four men in and out of the race lead and the GC complexion of the race taking shape as Chris Froome (Team Sky) assumes the role of race leader.

Related Articles

Tour de France podcast episode 10: van Garderen and Porte on the TTT

Robert Millar: Now there are five contenders for the Tour de France, not four

The race has had it all so far with crashes, cobbles and crosswinds marking the first few stages, while several uphill finishes have split the favourites and thrown up a number of surprises.

Click here for our complete Tour de France coverage.

 