Tour de France gets military send off in Normandy - Gallery

Team presentation pays homage to World War II and D-Day invasion

Lampre-Merida riders are driven in a jeep

World champion Peter Sagan waves to the crowd as Alberto Contador looks on.

Orica riders on the Tour de France team presentation stage

Peter Sagan takes control of the Tinkoff introductions

Astana riders at the team presentation.

BMC riders on stage at the Tour presentation

Nairo Quintana is focused on winning the Tour

Lotto Soudal riders pay tribute to teammate Stig Broeckx

Riders of France's AG2R La Mondiale cycling team, including France's Romain Bardet (R), take part in a parade aboard an World War II US army vehicle during the team presentation ceremony

Alberto Contador on stage at the Tour de France team presentation

Peter Sagan enjoys his ride to the Tour de France team presentation.

Chris Froome and his Sky teammates share a laugh on stage at the team presentation.

Peter Sagan waves as dancers perform on front of the Tinkoff transport

People dressed in world war II era clothing ride toward the team presentation stage.

Mark Cavendish got a front seat as Dimension Data get a ride to the team presentation

FDJ get an escort to the team presentation stage

AG2R on their way to the stage

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde enjoy the ride to the team presentation

Locals dancers escort Tinkoff Team to the presentation.

Lotto Soudal

Team Katusha

Peter Sagan presents teammate Alberto Contador to the crowd.

Alberto Contador introduces teammate Peter Sagan to the crowd

Thibaut Pinot addresses the crowd at the Tour de France team presentation

Chris Froome is ready to go at the Tour de France team presentation

Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France team presentation

Flags commemorate the start of the 2016 Tour de France

team Sky riders sit in a vintage World War II vehicle on their way to the Tour de France team presentation stage

Trek-Segafredo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
IAm Cycling

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A replica of a WWII paratrooper hangs from a steeple near the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lampre-Merida

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dimension Data

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fortuneo Vital Concept

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky on stage at the 2016 Tour de France team presentation

Riders for BMC Racing rode aboard a WWII military vehicle during the Tour de France team presentation.

Riders of the France's Cofidis cycling team take part in a parade aboard an World War II US army vehicle during the team presentation

Riders of the France's Cofidis cycling team take part in a parade aboard an World War II US army vehicle during the team presentation

Richie Porte will be a co-leader for BMC Racing's 2016 Tour de France team

Riders of the France's Fortuneo - Vital Concept cycling team take part in a parade aboard an World War II US army vehicle during the team presentation ceremony

Children dressed as 1940s pupils take part in a parade, walking ahead an World War II US army vehicle during the team presentation

Riders of the USA's Trek - Segafredo cycling team, including Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara (C), take part in a parade aboard an World War II US army jeep during the team presentation

Riders of the USA's Cannondale cycling team take part in a parade aboard an World War II US army jeep during the team presentation ceremony

Fans wait for the parade prior to the start of the team presentation ceremony

A bike is installed on the facade of an apartements building as a woman looks out from her window in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, on July 30, 2016, two days before the start of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

Carboard silhouettes shaped as cyclists wearing the Tour de France's colors of jersey are installed on the facade of the city hall of in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont

Flags commemorate the start of the 2016 Tour de France

The Tour de France embraced a World War II D-Day theme Thursday during the team presentation in Sainte-Mere-Eglise in Normandy, using vintage military transport vehicles to drive the teams one by one to the ceremony. Riders transferred to their bikes for the final ride up the ramp to the stage, where the large crowd cheered them on as the leaders answered pre-race questions one more time.

Defending champion Chris Froome, along with top general classification favourites Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador, joined their teammates and the other 19 teams for the presentation just two days before the race begins Saturday on the streets of Le Mont-Saint-Michel.

Check out the photo gallery above for a glimpse of today's presentation, then see the video below to get the Cyclingnews 10 GC riders to watch over the next three weeks.