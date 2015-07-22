Tour de France: Gallery from the second rest day

Image 1 of 93 The Tinkoff-Saxo riders and staff pose for a photo during the second rest day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 93 Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 93 Alberto Contador departs for a rest day roll. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 93 Dave Brailsford addresses the media. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 93 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 93 Tim Kerrison (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 93 Sagan and Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 93 Tinkoff-Saxo riders and staff. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 93 Vincenzo Nibali signs an autograph. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 93 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 93 Lotto Soudal ride on the rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 93 Alberto Contador signs autographs. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 93 Oleg Tinkov joined his team on the ride. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 93 Oleg Tinkov clowns during the press conference. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 93 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 93 Crowds gather at the Tinkoff-Saxo press conference. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 93 Jakob Fuglsang signed an extension with Astana. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 93 Alberto Conatdor greets his fans. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 93 Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 93 Oleg Tinkov (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 93 Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 93 Tinkoff-Saxo are surrounded by media and fans. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 93 Vincenzo Nibali talks with the press. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 93 Chris Froome (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 93 Media crowd into the Team Sky press conference. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 93 Nairo Quintana sits down for an interview. Image 29 of 93 A fan captures an image of Nairo Quintana. Image 30 of 93 A fan waits for Nairo Quintana. Image 31 of 93 Movistar mechanics catch up on fine tuning the team's machines. Image 32 of 93 Movistar mechanics catch up on fine tuning the team's machines. Image 33 of 93 The power center of Nairo Quintana's bike. Image 34 of 93 A part of the bike of Colombia's Nairo Quintana, the best young's white jersey, is pictured at his hotel during a rest day Image 35 of 93 There are no rest days for team mechanics (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 93 Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 93 Dmitriy Fofonov and Alexander Vinokurov (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 93 Chris Froome addresses the media. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 93 Peter Sagan looks relaxed on the rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 93 Chris Froome addresses the media. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 93 Chris Froome (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 93 Alexander Shefer (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 93 Tinkoff-Saxo rolling along during the rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 45 of 93 Stephen Cummings and MTN-Qhubeka got in a short ride. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 46 of 93 The crowd around Tinkoff-Saxo. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 47 of 93 Children dressed with Brittany traditional costumes wait for Spain's Movistar cycling team's water bottles, at the team hotel during a rest day as part of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France. Image 48 of 93 Peter Sagn (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 49 of 93 Chris Froome (Team Sky) during his press conference Image 50 of 93 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) meets his fan Image 51 of 93 Nairo Quintana (Team Movistar) Image 52 of 93 Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar) Image 53 of 93 Crowds gather around Tinkoff-Saxo during the second rest day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 93 Peter Sagan and Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 93 Oleg Tinkov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 93 Crowds gather around Tinkoff-Saxo during the second rest day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 93 Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana meet the press Image 59 of 93 Nairo Quintana enters his press conference Image 60 of 93 Alberto Contador's Specialized race bike at the Tour de France Image 61 of 93 Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 62 of 93 Team Sky on the second rest day at the Tour de France Image 63 of 93 Team Sky before their press conference Image 64 of 93 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) Image 65 of 93 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) Image 66 of 93 Tinkoff Saxo riders show their support for Ivan Basso Image 67 of 93 Peter Sagan (Tinkov Saxo) Image 68 of 93 Oleg Tinkov on the Tour de France rest day Image 69 of 93 A Tinkoff Saxo mechanic works on the rest day at the Tour de France Image 70 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 73 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 74 of 93 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 75 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 76 of 93 Rafal Majka (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 77 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 78 of 93 Rafal Majka on the second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 79 of 93 Chris Froome interacts with fans at the Team Sky bus. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 80 of 93 Chris Froome interacts with fans at the Team Sky bus. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 81 of 93 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 82 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 83 of 93 Steven de Jongh (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 84 of 93 Crowds gather around Tinkoff-Saxo during the second rest day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 93 Crowds gather around Tinkoff-Saxo during the second rest day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 93 Oleg Tinkov speaks during the Tinkoff-Saxo press conference. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 93 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 88 of 93 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 89 of 93 Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 90 of 93 Rafal Majka (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 91 of 93 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 92 of 93 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 93 of 93 Sagan, Tinkov and Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Although there is no racing during the days off at the Tour de France, the rest days are hardly about lounging around the hotel pool. The day usually starts with press conferences and public relations appearances before the teams head out for a short ride to ensure the legs stay open.

Tinkoff-Saxo had a press conference outside of their hotel, which lacked air conditioning and was uncomfortably toasty, and as to be expected, team owner Oleg Tinkov stole the show. Team Sky, Movistar, Etixx-QuickStep and BMC also held court with the press and fans before putting in a few miles.

Check out the photo gallery above for a look at what the teams and riders were up to on Tuesday, the 2015 Tour's second rest day before starting a difficult third week in the Alps.