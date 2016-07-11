Tour de France: Froome, Van Garderen in rest day wrap-up - Podcast

The fans brought the flares to cheer on the peloton in 2013 when Froome won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de France has reached its first rest day with Chris Froome (Team Sky) leading a gaggle of GC contenders after nine-days of racing. The Tour so far has seen Mark Cavendish's return, Steve Cummings, Peter Sagan and Tom Dumoulin take memorable wins, and of course, the departure of Alberto Contador due to injury and illness.

On the rest day in Andorra, the Cyclingnews team have an early start, attending BMC Racing's and Team Sky's press conferences before an afternoon that included Dan Martin, Nairo Quintana, and Giant's new sponsor news.

In between the morning and afternoon sessions Daniel Benson and Sadhbh O'Shea analysed the Tour's three days in the Pyrenees, Team Sky's strength, Quintana's patience, Contador's abandonment, and BMC's leadership. The latest episode also contains Chris Froome, Dave Brailsford, Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen.

