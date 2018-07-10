Tour de France: Domont out, Benoot bloodied in stage 4 crash

Image 1 of 12 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 Axel Domont (AG2R) and Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) grimace after being caught in a massive pack fall in the last kilometers of the fourth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Axel Domont grimaces after being caught in a massive pack fall in the last kilometers of the fourth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 Axel Domont grimaces after being caught in a massive pack fall in the last kilometers of the fourth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Jelle Vanendert picks up his bicycle after being caught in a massive pack fall in the last kilometers of the fourth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Riders are caught up in a crash near the end of the stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) crashed out of the Tour on stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 A big crash disrupted the peloton with 5km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 Tomasz Marczynski is caught up in a crash near the end of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 Silvan Dillier picks up his bicycle after being caught in a massive pack fall in the last kilometers of the fourth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) crashed near the end of stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The AG2R La Mondiale team of Romain Bardet suffered a blow to their Tour de France hopes after key mountain domestique Axel Domont was injured in a crash in the closing kilometres of stage 4 to Sarzeau on Tuesday.

According to the medical communique, Domont suffered a fractured right collarbone and head trauma, but was cleared of a suspected skull fracture.

"He is suffering from a fracture of the right collarbone. The X-ray did not, however, detect a fracture to the skull nor the ribs," AG2R medical officer Dr. Eric Bouvat said.

Domont will remain under observation in the hospital on Tuesday night.

"This is a hard blow," said team manager Vincent Lavenu. "Axel is a valuable teammate and a very effective worker out of the limelight."

Bardet offered his condolences on Twitter, writing, "Very hard to see a teammate, a guerillero but especially a friend fall. Hard to agree to see the beautiful adventure @LeTour stop for one of ours. We're going to miss you so much @domontaxel."

Lotto Soudal had two riders in the pile-up, Tiesj Benoot and Tomasz Marczynski. Benoot, who finished the stage with blood covering his face, suffered a second degree dislocation to his shoulder, bruises to his ribs and back, and abrasions over much of his body, according to the team. He had eight stitches to close two deep cuts to his right eyebrow and back of his head.

The team will make a descision as to whether Benoot will be able to continue the race on Wednesday morning.

Marczynski, riding in his first Tour de France at age 34, hit his left knee on his handlebars and suffered a bruise but is likely to start stage 5.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.