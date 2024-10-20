Swenson and Villafañe duplicate series titles in Life Time Grand Prix

By
published

Cecily Decker, Lauren De Crescenzo and Michaela Thompson use Big Sugar Gravel results to move into women's top 10

2024 women&#039;s podium for Life Time Grand Prix
2024 women's podium for Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz-SRAM) and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialzed Off-road) dominated another year of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series and defended their overall titles. 

Both riders opened with victories at Sea Otter Classic's Fuego XL mountain bike race, the first of seven scheduled rounds of the off-road collection of US races. While both faltered at the signature Unbound Gravel 200, not making the top 10, they remained consistent the rest of the way for the top spots, earning $30,000 each from the $300,000 prize purse divided equally among the top 10 riders in the invitation-only field.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).