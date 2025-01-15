Tour de France could copy the Paris Olympics and spice up Champs-Elysées procession stage with hilly circuit around Montmartre

By
published

ASO submit file to Paris Police Prefecture for triple ascent of Montmartre hill to be included on Tour's final day, according to Le Parisien

Gold medal winner Evenepoel en route to victory up the hill to Montmartre
Gold medal winner Evenepoel en route to victory up the hill to Montmartre (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

After more than half a million people flocked to the streets of Paris to watch the Olympic road race in July, the final stage of the 2025 Tour de France could include the route's highlight climb up Montmartre Hill to spice up the typically processional circuit race.

2025 marks 50 years since the iconic Champs Elysées first hosted the final stage of the Tour. The 2024 Tour finished in Nice due to preparations for the Paris Olympics but Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), which runs the Tour, is hoping to return to Paris with the legacy of the 2024 games running through the final stage.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.