Tour de France 2021: Stage 18 highlights - Video

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 18, final mountain stage of the race at the Tour de France, on the summit of Luz Ardiden. The overall race leader attacked a small and select group of GC contenders to take the win ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Stage 18 was the last mountainous day at this year's Tour de France, a 129.7km stage that included the hors-category Col du Tourmalet that peaked at the 94km mark before descending straight into the final ascent to Luz Ardiden.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was the last rider to be caught on the final ascent by the select group led by UAE Team Emirates working for Pogačar.

Pogačar attacked first with 3.2km to go and was joined by Carpaz, Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, and Enric Mas (Movistar), but it was Jumbo-Visma that then set the pace with Kuss sitting on the front until about 1.1km to go. Mas twice attempted a move but he was no match for Pogačar, as the yellow jersey made his winning attack with 400 metres to go.

Pogačar leads the overall classification by 5:45 ahead of Vingegaard and 5:51 ahead of Carapaz heading into the stage 19's 207km race from Mourenx to Libourne.

