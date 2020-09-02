Tour de France 2020 stage 5: finish line quotes

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), stage winner

"It was a heavy finish. It was maybe the easiest stage I did in a cycling race because there was no breakaway and not a high pace at all, but everyone was fresh and the last hour was really hectic.

"There was a lot of wind, so all the sprinters and GC teams wanted to be at the front. Then the last kilometre was slightly uphill, so I knew this was a stage that suited me. I'm just so happy that I got an opportunity from the team to go for it. If you have one shot and you can finish it off, then it's even more sweet.

"Today gave me all the time to recover [from stage 4] because the beginning was quite easy. If the shape is good, then you recover better. The team is going strong and we just need to keep this fight. I have my stage win now and from now on I will support the team even harder than I did before.

"I think it was important to keep position, it was a hard uphill, and I managed to be behind Sunweb who had a good lead-out, and I launched my sprint from the moment I saw Bol going in front of me. I was quite tight, but I was also on the outside, so I think it was maybe just half a wheel or something, but it was enough.

"Yes, with a lot of happiness. Our leaders showed that they had strong legs yesterday and tomorrow is, again, an important stage." (Eurosport)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), GC leader after stage 5

"I don’t think any rider would want to take the jersey [maillot jaune] like this. I only just find out now that Julian had taken a late feed, but I don’t think, like I said, that anybody wants to take the jersey like this. I wanted to try something tomorrow, but I guess we’ll wear the [yellow] jersey tomorrow now, but I’ll continue as normal and try and win stages.

"I just asked him [Julian Alaphilippe] what happened because I only found out two minutes ago what happened. He just told me he took a feed or a bottle in the last 20 kilometres. Like I said before, this is not the way you want to take the jersey. We’ll just have to wear the jersey tomorrow and take it stage by stage.

"I was already on bus for a long time, I’d already had a shower and was ready to go home. But the director came up to me and told me I had to come up here [awards].

"I think it will be a big battle [stage 6]. Was gonna try something tomorrow anyway. I’m here for stages more than GC, so will continue like that. (France Télévisions)

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott), sixth on stage 5

"We knew it was going to be hard and more technical. In the end, we liked that. The boys did a great job. The last 3 kilometres I wasn't efficient enough – I had to brake too many times, lost the position, made up again. Just those unnecessary losses of speed.

"Then with 1 kilometre to go I knew I had to make a big effort to come back when I saw Daryl [Impey] and Jack [Haig] on the front. I knew it was crucial to be in position with 1k to go and I did that but actually cut my legs off.

"But anyway, it was good to be up there and with a little bit of a smoother ride from my side I can do more.

"[The stage] was so easy. Before this year I did my first Tour, so this year I was thinking that every day it would be full gas and there are no easy days on the Tour. But now I can say it's not like that. It was actually active recovery for four hours and then an explosive finish." (Mitchelton-Scott)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), eighth on stage 5

"It was pretty simple. We were just too far back. You can only sprint when you're in a position to sprint and I wasn't in a position to sprint today. We were too far back coming to the 1 kilometre to go. We tried to move up but obviously it costs energy to move up then. So, we moved up and still didn't move up to a position where we were able to sprint. We'll try again in a few days.

"We knew I was going to be super fast with that downhill with 700 metres to go. It was one of those days where position was everything because if you're even one or two wheels too far back you can't make up so many places in the last part because we're all sprinting as fast as you can do. We stuffed it up today, but we'll try again in a few days." (Lotto Soudal)