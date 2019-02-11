Trending

Tour Colombia 2.1 teams presentation – Gallery

Huge cheers for Rigoberto Uran at Atanasio Girardot football stadium in Medellin

Image 1 of 21

The crowd favourite is EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

Egan Bernal is all smiles as he and his Sky teammates enter the stadium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 21

Astana's Hernando Bohórquez can expect plenty of home support from fans at the Tour Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 21

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez will be a favourite for the GC at the Tour Colombia 2.1

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 21

Nairo Quintana will get plenty of support as leader of the Movistar team

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 21

UAE Team Emirates field Fernando Gaviria and Sergio Henao

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 21

Oscar Sevilla of Team Medellin waves to the home crowds

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 21

Local Pro Continental team Manzana Postobon is presented to the fans ahead of the Tour Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

The Israel Cycling Academy team is presented to the crowds in Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

Rodrigo Contreras (Astana) is another Colombian who will have the fans on his side at the 2019 Tour Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 21

The Astana team enjoys the crowd's cheers at the teams presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 21

Argentina's Max Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) can expect plenty of South American support in Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 21

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) hopes to defend his title at the renamed Tour Colombia 2.1

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky) enjoys the party atmosphere at the Tour Colombia presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 21

Team Sky's Chris Froome

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 21

Team Sky's Egan Bernal salutes the crowds at the Tour Colombia teams presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 21

Chris Froome and Egan Bernal (Team Sky) are among the favourites at this year's Tour Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 21

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Egan Bernal have fans of all ages

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 21

Deceuninck-QuickStep are presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 21

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looks in a determined mood in Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

Androni Giocattoli at the Tour Colombia presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The teams set to compete at the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1 (February 12-17) were presented to the public and the media at the Atanasio Girardot football stadium in downtown Medellin on Sunday.

Loud pop music, mariachi bands and local youth choirs added to the party atmosphere as Colombia welcomed the likes of Team Sky's Chris Froome and Egan Bernal, Movistar's Nairo Quintana and EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran, for whom the loudest cheers were saved for, with chants of "Rigo, Rigo, Rigo" echoing around the stadium.

Check out our gallery of the teams presentation above.

 