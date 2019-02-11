Tour Colombia 2.1 teams presentation – Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Image 2 of 21 Image 3 of 21 Image 4 of 21 Image 5 of 21 Image 6 of 21 Image 7 of 21 Image 8 of 21 Image 9 of 21 Image 10 of 21 Image 11 of 21 Image 12 of 21 Image 13 of 21 Image 14 of 21 Image 15 of 21 Image 16 of 21 Image 17 of 21 Image 18 of 21 Image 19 of 21 Image 20 of 21 Image 21 of 21
The teams set to compete at the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1 (February 12-17) were presented to the public and the media at the Atanasio Girardot football stadium in downtown Medellin on Sunday.
Loud pop music, mariachi bands and local youth choirs added to the party atmosphere as Colombia welcomed the likes of Team Sky's Chris Froome and Egan Bernal, Movistar's Nairo Quintana and EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran, for whom the loudest cheers were saved for, with chants of "Rigo, Rigo, Rigo" echoing around the stadium.
Check out our gallery of the teams presentation above.