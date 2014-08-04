Tough day for Ewan at Commonwealth Games
Australian excited for Orica-GreenEdge debut
Caleb Ewan was one of only two Australian riders to make it to the finish line on Sunday's road race at the Commonwealth Games. Australia did almost all of the work on the front but for little reward. Despite this, Ewan says that the team didn't get their tactics wrong.
