Tough day for Ewan at Commonwealth Games

Image 1 of 4 Caleb Ewan (UniSA) makes his way around the People's Choice Classic course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Michael Hepburn leads Australian teammate Caleb Ewan during the men's Commonwealth Games road race (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Michael Hepburn and Caleb Ewan (Australia) during a wet men's road race (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Caleb Ewan with his gold pan for winning the U23 title (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Caleb Ewan was one of only two Australian riders to make it to the finish line on Sunday's road race at the Commonwealth Games. Australia did almost all of the work on the front but for little reward. Despite this, Ewan says that the team didn't get their tactics wrong.



