Tosatto and Boaro re-sign with SaxoBank-Sungard

Matteo Tosatto and Manuele Boaro have renewed their contracts with SaxoBank-SunGard, both extending their stay with the team until the end of 2012.

The 37-year-old Tosatto has been with SaxoBank-Sungard for only one season, but after riding strongly in the team’s Tour de France and Giro d'Italia line-ups, team manager Bjarne Riis said it was an easy decision to re-sign the Italian.

"Everybody on the team likes to work with him, his work ethic is outstanding," said Riis. "He has a lot of experience and first and foremost, he has been good throughout the whole year. He rode a strong spring classic campaign and played a vital role in both our Giro and Tour lineup."

Though Tosatto had considered hanging up his bike earlier in the season, the work ethic and management at the team has invigorated the Italian for at least one more year.

"I have been extremely happy to be part of SaxoBank-SunGard. The atmosphere within the team is fantastic, and despite me not getting any younger, working with Bjarne Riis and his staff have fuelled me with new motivation. I'm looking forward to next season already," Matteo Tosatto adds.

Compatriot Manuele Boaro has developed steadily in his first full year as a professional with the team, and showed plenty of promise with a second place at the Italian time trial championships in June. Riis commented that keeping a young talent like the 24-year-old in the team was always a priority, and looked forward to guiding him further in the year ahead.

"Manuele has the right attitude and approach to life as a pro bike rider," Riis said. "He is still in the middle of a learning process, but I definitely see a potential for him to grow, so I want to give him some more time to develop."