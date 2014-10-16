InCycle Video: Which pro rider would you like to be?
InCycle asks the top pro's who else they want to be for a day
Our colleagues at InCycle asked some of the sport's top riders an interesting question: which other rider in the peloton would you like to be for a day?
Hear from Fabian Cancellara, Chris Froome, Cadel Evans, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jens Voigt and Taylor Phinney on whose shoes they'd like to walk in.
The responses vary - but most chose a sprinter's shoes to fill. The reasons behind their choices say quite a bit about their personalities, however.
Watch this video, and be sure to add to the discussion in the comments section below the article: which pro cyclist would you like to be?
