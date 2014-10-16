InCycle Video: Which pro rider would you like to be?

Image 1 of 5 Jens Voigt (Trek) after breaking the Hour Record (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) was close to the stage win but was a winner on the day as he moved into second overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Newly-crowned world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Taylor Phinney at the BMC bus in Apsen for the first stage of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)

Our colleagues at InCycle asked some of the sport's top riders an interesting question: which other rider in the peloton would you like to be for a day?

Hear from Fabian Cancellara, Chris Froome, Cadel Evans, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jens Voigt and Taylor Phinney on whose shoes they'd like to walk in.

The responses vary - but most chose a sprinter's shoes to fill. The reasons behind their choices say quite a bit about their personalities, however.

Watch this video, and be sure to add to the discussion in the comments section below the article: which pro cyclist would you like to be?

And don't forget to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel.