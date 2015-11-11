Top 10 cycling videos of 2015

Image 1 of 6 On-board video was shot at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 6 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and green jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) shake hands at the start of stage 20 Image 3 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) fought his way to the finish after the high-speed crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was caught up in the crash Image 5 of 6 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls to the start line in Bourg-de-Péage Image 6 of 6 Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa have a heated discussion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

There have been some great moments captured on video in 2015 and Cyclingnews has collated some of the best of those to look back over the season. Watch some insane tricks, some of the biggest racing moments of the year and Mark Cavendish falling into a large puddle.

Is there a video you think we should have included in our list? Let us know in the comments below.

Fans causing trouble at the Giro d'Italia

One of the most watched moments of this year's Giro d'Italia came when a spectator decided to join the race near the finish of stage two to Genoa. After causing several riders to crash, the spectator made a quick exit stage left as the fallers picked themselves up. It wasn't the only crash caused by a fan during the Giro d'Italia. Daniele Colli was taken down by a fan's camera four days later, which also resulted in Alberto Contador dislocating his shoulder.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

A heart-stopping rampage

Bravery or insanity, watch Kurt Sorge's run at the 2015 Red Bull rampage. The 1:29 clip sees the Canadian make some seemingly impossible jumps on the course in Sourthern Utah. Sorge is only the second rider to win the Red Bull rampage twice after taking victory in 2012.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Making a splash

Mark Cavendish might be one of the best riders in the world but even he can fall foul of the elements. Watch as he attempts to negotiate a large puddle during training this January, to disastrous consequences - much to the amusement of his training companion Rob Hayles.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Contador v Aru

Despite dislocating his collarbone earlier in the race, Alberto Contador was dominant in the Giro d'Italia's mountains. During stage 16, Astana and Fabio Aru put the Spaniard under pressure following a puncture on the descent from Aprica. Contador didn't crack and managed to reel in what remained of the peloton on the Mortirolo. The tables then turned when Contador attacked and Aru found himself in trouble.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Sagan shows his skills

Peter Sagan is known as one of the best bike handlers in the peloton and he put on a masterclass during this year's Tour de France. After making it into a break on stage 16, the Slovakian was forced to chase down Ruben Plaza on the descent of the Col du Manse. He missed out on victory but put on a brilliant display of bravery and skill.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Fabian shows us his bike

Ahead of his spring Classics campaign Fabian Cancellara showed us the ins and outs of his Trek Domane, one of our most popular videos this year. Unfortunately Cancellara's Classics season was cut short when he crashed and fractured two vertebrae at E3 Harelbekem and he would suffer a similar injury at the Tour de France. You can win his bike by voting in the Cyclingnews reader poll right here.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Inside the mayhem

This has to be one of the most intense and fascinating videos this season. The Orica-GreenEdge team are famed for their backstage pass videos and thanks to the Velon-Go Pro agreement, the Australian team put a camera on mechanic Fausto Opici during stage 3. The camera caught the mayhem that followed a huge crash that saw many of their team go down along with race leader Fabian Cancellara.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Crosswinds galore

It was a race that many riders believe should not have been held but the windswept 2015 edition of Gent-Wevelgem provided us with some gripping television images. The strong crosswinds that battered the peloton resulted in several riders ending up in the roadside canal while Geraint Thomas did a somersault off the bike in the break but managed to regain touch to finish third.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Brumotti meets Sagan

Peter Sagan's skills on a the bike are well known but he more than met his match at the Tinkoff-Saxo training camp in January when trials bike champion Vittorio Brumotti joined him. Brumotti shows the Tinkoff-Saxo riders a thing or two before having a downhill wheelie competition with Sagan.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Inside the Tour with Michael Rogers

This year's Tour de France saw the introduction of on-board camera and in this video from the final stage Michael Rogers uses his to interview his teammates including Peter Sagan and Roman Kreuziger.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here