Tony Martin undergoes surgery on scaphoid

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has undergone surgery in Hamburg, Germany to resolve a minor problem with his left wrist.

The world time trial champion fractured his scaphoid in a crash during the first stage of the 2012 Tour de France but fought the pain and stayed in the race until stage 11. It left him with a ‘non-union’ fracture but he was able to continue to compete successfully in the second half of 2012 and in 2013. He won the world time trial championships in both Limburg and Tuscany and took 13 victories this year, including overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve and the Tour of Belgium.

With the season finally over Martin travelled to Hamburg to undergo the minor surgery on Monday.

Afterwards, Martin posted a photo of his wrist on his Facebook page and commented: “Hand operating well over. Now my scaphoid is whole again.”

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step team said Martin will wear a special cast for six weeks while his fracture heals. It will not stop him from riding his bike.

“Martin was always assisted by team medical staff, and the surgery went very well,” the statement said.

“Martin will now wear a special, bike specific cast for the next six weeks. The special cast allows Martin to resume training earlier than the six weeks it must be worn, and he will be ready for the next season.”