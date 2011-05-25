Tondo's funeral to be held today
Relatives and friends to say goodbye to fallen cyclist in Girona
Services will be held today for Xavier Tondo, following his tragic death earlier this week.
Tondo's Movistar team has announced that a funeral service will be held at Pabellón Municipal de los Deportes de Olot in Girona, Spain Wednesday May 25th at 13:00 CET, where relatives, friends and all of those close to the rider can pay their respects.
His body will be cremated in the evening during a ceremony attended only the Tondo family in order to respect their intense grief.
The Spaniard was killed on Monday when he became trapped between his car and a garage door at resort in Grenada, severing his carotid artery. Tondo had been about to leave for a training ride in the Sierra Nevada with teammate Benat Intxausti.
