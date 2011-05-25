Tondo's funeral to be held today

Image 1 of 2 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) on the podium to receive the final leader's jersey. (Image credit: Team Movistar)

Services will be held today for Xavier Tondo, following his tragic death earlier this week.

Tondo's Movistar team has announced that a funeral service will be held at Pabellón Municipal de los Deportes de Olot in Girona, Spain Wednesday May 25th at 13:00 CET, where relatives, friends and all of those close to the rider can pay their respects.

His body will be cremated in the evening during a ceremony attended only the Tondo family in order to respect their intense grief.

The Spaniard was killed on Monday when he became trapped between his car and a garage door at resort in Grenada, severing his carotid artery. Tondo had been about to leave for a training ride in the Sierra Nevada with teammate Benat Intxausti.