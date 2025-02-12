Tom Pidcock's spring schedule confirmed, including Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Q36.5 have confirmed Tom Pidcock's schedule for the spring Classics as the Briton ramps up his first season with the ProTeam.

Pidcock, who transferred from Ineos Grenadiers over the winter, kicked off his 2025 season in Saudi Arabia at the AlUla Tour. He won two stages there to take overall victory by 1:09, marking a successful start to life at the Swiss team.

He's now confirmed to be taking on major Classics including Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, and the Ardennes treble this spring after the team announced his schedule through the end of April.

Next up, Pidcock will travel to Spain for the Vuelta a Andalucía, which runs between February 19-23. What appears to be his sole cobbled Classics appearance of the spring follows on March 1 at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Q36.5 has been handed invites to the major cobbled races through March and April, including the E3 Saxo Classic, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix. However, none of these races appear on Pidcock's schedule this season.

Instead, the 25-year-old will head to Italy in March, taking on the trio of RCS races, Strade Bianche (March 8), Tirreno-Adriatico (March 10-16), and Milan-San Remo (March 22).

Then follows a four-week break from racing before Pidcock gets back to the action for the hilly Classics. He'll take on Brabantse Pijl (April 18), Amstel Gold Race (April 20), La Flèche Wallonne (April 23), and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 27) to round out his spring campaign.

Pidcock has tasted success at several of these races before, with his palmarès to date including wins at Strade Bianche, Amstel Gold Race, and Brabantse Pijl, as well as a podium place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The remainder of Pidcock's season has yet to be confirmed, with Q36.5 seeking wildcard invitations to the Giro d'Italia in May and the Vuelta a España in August.

He'd be making his debut at both races should the invites be secured. RCS and Unipublic are expected to make their decisions public in the coming weeks.

Tom Pidcock's spring schedule