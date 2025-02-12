Tom Pidcock's spring schedule confirmed, including Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Liège-Bastogne-Liège

No Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix for Briton this April despite Q36.5 invites

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5)
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) (Image credit: Georg Lindacher / Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

Q36.5 have confirmed Tom Pidcock's schedule for the spring Classics as the Briton ramps up his first season with the ProTeam.

Pidcock, who transferred from Ineos Grenadiers over the winter, kicked off his 2025 season in Saudi Arabia at the AlUla Tour. He won two stages there to take overall victory by 1:09, marking a successful start to life at the Swiss team.

