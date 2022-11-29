Tom Pidcock struggling to match 'weight and power' of Van der Poel and Van Aert

Tom Pidcock has argued he faces an uphill struggle in his battle against arch rivals Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in cyclocross this winter, claiming that he has a natural disadvantage in terms of their respective physiques.

The Ineos Grenadiers racer has clearly got no problem with his winter cyclocross form, taking an impressive victory - his first of the season - in his third race of the year at Kortrijk last weekend.

He then put in a major challenge to Van der Poel at the Hulst World Cup 24 hours later, only to be foiled by a broken wheel.

However, the defending World Champion argued over the weekend that other factors did not make it easy for him to challenge the Belgian and Dutch stars in off-road battles.

"I don't have the weight and power of Mathieu and Wout," Pidcock said according to the In De Leiderstrui website. "It’s hard to beat them in races like this.



“Nevertheless I will keep trying and the rainbow jersey will help a bit," he added.

In a recent edition of The Play podcast, Pidcock’s coach Kurt Bogaerts confirmed his protege’s downbeat analysis of his potential to take on Van der Poel and Van Aert off-road.

"If it weren't for them, Tom would have won a lot more. He is often on the podium with them now, but it is difficult for Tom to beat them," Bogaerts commented.

"They have more absolute power, which comes in handy in the mud and in the sand. Tom is a lightweight, he is currently not far from his Tour weight at 58 kilograms."

Pidcock has already raised a question mark over whether he will defend his World Champion’s jersey next February, pointing out he will also be looking to make a strong showing on the road in the Classics further into the season. In those spring races he will also lock horns with Van der Poel and Van Aert.

Beyond his cyclocross questions, Pidcock also has an intense road season ahead of him, with the Classics in the spring followed by the Tour de France in July and the World Championships soon after.

He will likely include Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as his one-day season opener, followed by the main Classics period in March and April, from Milan-San Remo through the Flemish Classics to the Tour of Flanders, and possibly a Paris-Roubaix debut. He would then turn to the Ardennes Classics before rounding out his spring.

Pidcock is all-but confirmed to return to the Tour de France after his sparkling debut this year, when he won the stage to Alpe d'Huez, spent time in the white jersey and finished 16th overall. He has outlined his desire to challenge for the overall title in the future and while 2023 may be too soon for that, he is set to have a protected leadership role at Ineos Grenadiers.