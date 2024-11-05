Tom Pidcock, Kasia Niewiadoma and Greg LeMond headline Rouleur Live in November

Double Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will headline Rouleur Live in London next week alongside dozens of stars of pro cycling including Tour de France winners Greg LeMond and Kasia Niewiadoma.

Pidcock, who last attended the show in 2022, will be making one of his first public appearances since his tumultuous deselection from Il Lombardia on November 14, while fellow Ineos Grenadiers rider Luke Rowe is attending fresh from his retirement from the British squad.

Pidcock will be speaking on stage at the show on Thursday evening, while Rowe will attend on Friday evening.

Figures from across the sport will also be attending the event, with Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift winner Kasia Niewiadoma leading the show's Friday evening events, before fellow Tour de France winner and legend of the sport Greg LeMond leading the event's roster on Saturday.

As a three-time Tour de France winner, two-time world champion, and the greatest US bike racer in history Greg LeMond needs no introduction. He previously attended the show in 2019.

Niewiadoma's record-breaking narrow win at the Tour de France Femmes is still fresh in our memory, and following the announcement of the 2025 route in October she will enter the race as a major favourite.

She is joined by fellow women's WorldTour star Lizzie Deignan, who will appear at the event on Friday evening.

The full guest list is below, and among the attendees Alejandro Valverde, Lachlan Morton, Sean Kelly and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio are just a few names to adorn the schedule.

Alongside the live show, the event will also exhibit more than 80 brand, including Campagnolo, Cannondale, SRAM and Pinarello.

Rouleur Live, formerly named The Rouleur Classic, began in 2015 in London and this year will be based at the Truman Brewery in East London.

Tickets have sold out for Thursday evening but are still available for Friday and Saturday and can purchased from Rouleur.



Full guest list

Thursday November 14

Tom Pidcock, Alejandro Valverde, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Pfeiffer Georgi, Ellen van Dijk, Olav Kooij, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Ben Healy, Larry Warbasse

Friday November 15

Kasia Niewiadoma, Luke Rowe, Fabio Aru, Lizzie Deignan, Safa Brian, Sean Kelly, Bob Jungels, Peter Stetina, Maddy Nutt, Danni Shrosbree, Kenneth Mungai, Mikel Delagrange

Saturday November 16

Greg LeMond, Emma Finucane, Katie Archibald, Josh Tarling, Lachlan Morton, Cat Ferguson, Lorenzo Finn, Esra Tromp, Kim Cadzow, Dani Rowe, Adam Blythe, Sean Kelly, Rob Hatch