Tom Pidcock, Kasia Niewiadoma and Greg LeMond headline Rouleur Live in November

Running from November 14-16, dozens of cycling stars will descend on London amid over 80 brand exhibitors

Tom Pidcock at Rouleur Live (Image credit: Rouleur/ Sean Hardy)
Double Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will headline Rouleur Live in London next week alongside dozens of stars of pro cycling including Tour de France winners Greg LeMond and Kasia Niewiadoma.

Pidcock, who last attended the show in 2022, will be making one of his first public appearances since his tumultuous deselection from Il Lombardia on November 14, while fellow Ineos Grenadiers rider Luke Rowe is attending fresh from his retirement from the British squad. 

