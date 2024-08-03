Tom Pidcock admits transfer talk and Olympic mountain bike success left him 'mentally frazzled'

By
published

British rider finishes 13th in road race saying he was ‘sluggish and slow’

Tom Pidcock in men's Olympic road race
Tom Pidcock in men's Olympic road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock admitted that his mountain bike gold medal victory at the Paris Olympic Games, subsequent celebrations and growing speculation about his future at Ineos Grenadiers has left him ‘mentally a bit frazzled’.

Pidcock finished 13th in the Olympic Games road race but admitted he struggled to react and play an active part in the long and intense race won by Remco Evenepoel of Belgium.    

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.