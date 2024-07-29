Tom Pidcock overcomes puncture and goes from chaser to champion in epic Olympic mountain bike battle

By
Contributions from
published

Frenchman Victor Koretzky settles for silver as Briton battles back from 36-second deficit

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock pictured with a flat tyre during the men's cross-country mountain bike race in Paris
Great Britain's Tom Pidcock pictured with a flat tyre during the men's cross-country mountain bike race in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like a boxing match, Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) overcame a near knock-down puncture and then recovered over the next four laps to land a winning knockout to Victor Koretzky (France) and retained his reign as cross-country mountain bike Olympic champion.

A chorus of applause mixed with loud boos at the finish line by the predominantly French crowd, who seemed shocked that their favourite finished nine seconds back of Pidcock for the silver medal. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

With contributions from