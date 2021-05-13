Tom Dumoulin to return to racing at Tour de Suisse

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) will return to racing at the Tour de Suisse, according to the Dutch website, WielerFlits, after taking a fourth-month break to reassess his career and desire for life as a professional rider.

According to WielerFlits, Dumoulin “noticed that the hunger to race again and live as a professional cyclist had returned. The ambitions to compete again with the world's top cyclists overcame his doubts.”

The Jumbo-Visma team has yet to confirm Dumoulin’s return to racing but are expected to do so shortly.

The Tour de Suisse begins in Frauenfeld on Sunday, June 6. Dumoulin is then expected to ride the Dutch time trial championships (on June 16th in Emmen) and the Dutch road race championships (on June 20), with selection for the Tokyo Olympics a likely consequence.

Jumbo-Visma have already confirmed that Dumoulin will not ride this year’s Tour de France, giving his place to emerging talent Jonas Vingegaard as they pursue overall victory with Primož Roglič.

The 2017 Giro d'Italia winner moved to Jumbo-Visma at the start of 2020 after a difficult final year at Team Sunweb. He came back from a serious knee injury that wrecked his 2019 campaign and supported Roglič to second place overall in last year's Tour de France. He finished seventh overall in Paris, and although he pulled out of the Vuelta a España later in the season.

Dumoulin decided to pause his race career in January after a Jumbo-Visma training camp, saying at the time: "It feels so good that I finally took the decision to take some time for myself.”

“I have been feeling for quite a while that it is very difficult for me to know how to find my way as Tom Dumoulin the cyclist - with the pressure that comes with it, with the expectations of different parties.

"I just want to do very well for very many people. I want the team to be happy with me. I want the sponsors to be happy. I want my wife and my family to be happy. And so I want to do well for everyone, but because of that I have forgotten myself a bit in the past year. What do I want? Do I still want to be a rider. And how?"

Dumoulin now seems to have found his answers and has been spotted training regularly in the Limburg hills near his home.