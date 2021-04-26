Jumbo-Visma confirm that Tom Dumoulin will miss Tour de France

It has been confirmed that Tom Dumoulin will miss this year’s Tour de France, with Jumbo-Visma handing the Dutchman’s place to the emerging talent Jonas Vingegaard.

Dumoulin was named alongside Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk as one of a trio of leaders for the Dutch team when they announced their eight-man team in January.

However, a day later, Dumoulin announced his decision to put his career on hold and take a break from cycling.

Although recent reports that Dumoulin was on the Dutch federation’s vaccination list for the Olympics, suggesting a comeback was close, he will not be racing the Tour, which starts in Brittany on June 26.

More to follow...