Jumbo-Visma confirm that Tom Dumoulin will miss Tour de France
By Cyclingnews
Vingegaard replaces Dutchman in eight-man selection
It has been confirmed that Tom Dumoulin will miss this year’s Tour de France, with Jumbo-Visma handing the Dutchman’s place to the emerging talent Jonas Vingegaard.
Dumoulin was named alongside Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk as one of a trio of leaders for the Dutch team when they announced their eight-man team in January.
However, a day later, Dumoulin announced his decision to put his career on hold and take a break from cycling.
Although recent reports that Dumoulin was on the Dutch federation’s vaccination list for the Olympics, suggesting a comeback was close, he will not be racing the Tour, which starts in Brittany on June 26.
More to follow...
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.