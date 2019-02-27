Tom Dumoulin bounces back after bad day at UAE Tour

Image 1 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the attack (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the finish of stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Davide Formolo and Tom Dumoulin cross the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Team Sunweb rode on disc-brake Cervelo TT bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Dumoulin's late attack ahead of the Hatta Dam climb on stage 4 of the UAE Tour might have come to nought but the Team Sunweb rider was pleased with the extra effort and had fun in the process.

Dumoulin attacked on a short rise with 10 kilometres to go, following a move by AG2R La Mondiale's Geoffrey Bouchard. He eventually dropped Bouchard and caught a struggling Alessandro De Marchi but never really had much of an advantage over the peloton.





Hoping for an opportunity on final mountain finish

Dumoulin will be hoping to keep out of trouble in any crosswinds during Thursday's sprint stage 5, after getting caught up in a crash on stage 2. If he continues to get better over the next couple of days than the 20km Jebel Jais will be a much better opportunity for him to take a stage win.

Dumoulin is currently 1:04 down in the overall classification and much less of a threat should he go on a late attack.



