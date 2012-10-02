Trending

Tom Boonen voted top Flandrian

Wiggins awarded international prize, De Vocht top woman

Image 1 of 4

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was a pre-race favorite at the Grand Prix de Wallonie.

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was a pre-race favorite at the Grand Prix de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 4

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dons the leader's jersey.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dons the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Liesbeth De Vocht of the Belgian national team

Liesbeth De Vocht of the Belgian national team
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 4

Best young rider Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) finished in 7th place, three seconds behind race winner Julien Simon.

Best young rider Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) finished in 7th place, three seconds behind race winner Julien Simon.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Thanks to his double victories in Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders, Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Tom Boonen was voted by his peers as winner of the 'Flandrien 2012' as the best rider of the year in Belgium

Related Articles

Gilbert wins Kristallen Fiets as best Belgian rider

Boonen beat out new world champion Philippe Gilbert to win the honour for the first time since 2005, and his third trip to the podium to receive the coveted trophy.

"It's fun and what makes it even better is the fact that I won ahead of the newly crowned world champion Philippe Gilbert. This gives even more value to this trophy," Boonen said according to nieuwsblad.be.

"It is clear to me that this is the trophy for consistency. I have won more big races than Gilbert, who won the biggest race."

Boonen's season was arguably one of the best of his career: after taking a stage in the Tour de San Luis in January, he went on to demonstrate his form at the Tour of Qatar, winning two stages and the overall, before heading back to Belgium to dominate the Classics.

His second place to Garmin's Sep Vanmarcke in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was the result of a mis-timed sprint, but it was an indication that 'Tommeke' was getting back to his best.

After winning a stage of Paris-Nice, Boonen scored victories in the E3 Prijs and Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, all in the span of two weeks.

His record of 2012 is surpassed only by his world championship winning 2005, and is a huge rebound from a dismal 2011 season, in which his crashes outnumbered his victories.

"This trophy is a reward for the hard work that I've done after a few difficult years to get back to the top This return was as beautiful as my best wins," Boonen said.

Bradley Wiggins was voted international rider of the year, while Liesbet De Vocht won top female, Jasper Stuyven won the U23 voting and Kevin Deltombe the juniors. Enzo Wouters won the newcomer's class.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom Boonen
2Philippe Gilbert
3Thomas De Gendt
4Niels Albert
5Jurgen Van den Broeck

Past Winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2011Philippe Gilbert
2010Philippe Gilbert
2009Philippe Gilbert
2008Greg Van Avermaet
2007Paolo Bettini (Ita)
2006Paolo Bettini (Ita)
2005Tom Boonen
2004Tom Boonen
2003Paolo Bettini (Ita)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbet De Vocht49pts
2Evelyn Arys47
3Jessie Daams43
4Maaike Polspoel33
5Kelly Druyts32
6Jolien D’Hoore28
7Kaat Hannes
8Sofie De Vuyst24
9Annelies Van Doorslaer20
10Ludivine Henrion14
11Else Belmans

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven33pts
2Sean De Bie25
3Yves Lampaert24
4Louis Verhelst22
5Benjamin Verraes20
6Floris Smeyers
7Thomas Sprengers19
8Kenneth Van Bilsen18
9Tim De Troyer17
10Sander Helven

Juniors
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Deltombe49pts
2Tiesj Benoot47
3Dries Van Gestel32
4Maxime Farazijn22
5Joachim Vanreyten21
6Dries Verstrepen15
7Alexander Geuens
8Nathan Van Hooydonck
9Otto Vergaerde11
10Matthias Van Gompel

Newcomers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enzo Wouters56pts
2Senne Leysen54
3Charlie Arimont49
4Jordi Warlop48
5Igor Decraene24
6Dennis Delmotte21
7Maxim Bollé14
8Milan Menten12
9Steff Cras
10Emiel Planckaert11

 