Tom Boonen voted top Flandrian

Image 1 of 4 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was a pre-race favorite at the Grand Prix de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dons the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Liesbeth De Vocht of the Belgian national team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 4 Best young rider Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) finished in 7th place, three seconds behind race winner Julien Simon. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Thanks to his double victories in Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders, Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Tom Boonen was voted by his peers as winner of the 'Flandrien 2012' as the best rider of the year in Belgium

Boonen beat out new world champion Philippe Gilbert to win the honour for the first time since 2005, and his third trip to the podium to receive the coveted trophy.

"It's fun and what makes it even better is the fact that I won ahead of the newly crowned world champion Philippe Gilbert. This gives even more value to this trophy," Boonen said according to nieuwsblad.be.

"It is clear to me that this is the trophy for consistency. I have won more big races than Gilbert, who won the biggest race."

Boonen's season was arguably one of the best of his career: after taking a stage in the Tour de San Luis in January, he went on to demonstrate his form at the Tour of Qatar, winning two stages and the overall, before heading back to Belgium to dominate the Classics.

His second place to Garmin's Sep Vanmarcke in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was the result of a mis-timed sprint, but it was an indication that 'Tommeke' was getting back to his best.

After winning a stage of Paris-Nice, Boonen scored victories in the E3 Prijs and Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, all in the span of two weeks.

His record of 2012 is surpassed only by his world championship winning 2005, and is a huge rebound from a dismal 2011 season, in which his crashes outnumbered his victories.

"This trophy is a reward for the hard work that I've done after a few difficult years to get back to the top This return was as beautiful as my best wins," Boonen said.

Bradley Wiggins was voted international rider of the year, while Liesbet De Vocht won top female, Jasper Stuyven won the U23 voting and Kevin Deltombe the juniors. Enzo Wouters won the newcomer's class.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tom Boonen 2 Philippe Gilbert 3 Thomas De Gendt 4 Niels Albert 5 Jurgen Van den Broeck

Past Winners # Rider Name (Country) Team 2011 Philippe Gilbert 2010 Philippe Gilbert 2009 Philippe Gilbert 2008 Greg Van Avermaet 2007 Paolo Bettini (Ita) 2006 Paolo Bettini (Ita) 2005 Tom Boonen 2004 Tom Boonen 2003 Paolo Bettini (Ita)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbet De Vocht 49 pts 2 Evelyn Arys 47 3 Jessie Daams 43 4 Maaike Polspoel 33 5 Kelly Druyts 32 6 Jolien D’Hoore 28 7 Kaat Hannes 8 Sofie De Vuyst 24 9 Annelies Van Doorslaer 20 10 Ludivine Henrion 14 11 Else Belmans

U23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven 33 pts 2 Sean De Bie 25 3 Yves Lampaert 24 4 Louis Verhelst 22 5 Benjamin Verraes 20 6 Floris Smeyers 7 Thomas Sprengers 19 8 Kenneth Van Bilsen 18 9 Tim De Troyer 17 10 Sander Helven

Juniors # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Deltombe 49 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot 47 3 Dries Van Gestel 32 4 Maxime Farazijn 22 5 Joachim Vanreyten 21 6 Dries Verstrepen 15 7 Alexander Geuens 8 Nathan Van Hooydonck 9 Otto Vergaerde 11 10 Matthias Van Gompel