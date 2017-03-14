Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 highlights - Video

Rohan Dennis en route to winning the time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took care of business Tuesday during the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico, holding off a charge from stage winner Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) to take his second win in the Italian WorldTour race in the past three years.

Quintana, who started the day 50 seconds ahead of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and 1:06 ahead of Dennis, finished in 45th place, 41 seconds behind Dennis to seal his win. Dennis' stage-winning ride lifted him to second overall, 25 seconds behind the Movistar rider, while Pinot, who ceded 27 seconds to Dennis, slipped to third.

Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) spent most of the day in the race's hot seat until Dennis crossed the line just three seconds faster, knocking the Dutch time trial specialist to second on the day. Orica-Scott's Michael Hepburn was third, also three seconds back.