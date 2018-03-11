Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5 highlights - Video

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) played the long game Sunday at Tirreno-Adriatico, taking a solo flyer near the end of stage 5 to Filottrano, the home of fallen rider Michele Scarponi, who died last year when he was struck by a vehicle while training.

Yates made his solo move five kilometres from the finish and then held off the peloton, which was led across the line by world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), whose boost from a time bonus lifted him into the overall race lead.

The day started with a breakaway that featured Dario Cataldo (Astana), Igor Boeve (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Kristijan Koren (Bahrain-Merida), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ) and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors). The escapees built a lead of six minutes in the opening 20km, but the margin slowly began to decrease and the last rider was swallowed up with just over 10km to go.

As the peloton hit the climb for the last time, Yates made his move.