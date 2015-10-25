Tinkoff-Saxo will gather next week in Croatia to plan for 2016

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador with the trophy and his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The Tinkoff-Saxo team of overall winner Alberto Contador. Image 3 of 5 The Tinkoff-Saxo team is ready to roll (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 A delighted Peter Sagan celebrates his road race victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Oleg Tinkov congratulates Michael Valgren Andersen on winning the white jersey at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tinkoff-Saxo will visit Poreč, Croatia, next week to start planning and preparing for the 2016 season. Riders, directors, doctors, technical staff and team management will gather at the coastal town October 26 through 29.

"With our rider roster now complete we can focus on planning for 2016, and this four-day meeting will give us a head start," said Tinkoff-Saxo managing director Stefano Feltrin.

Next season will be a year of change for the Russian-registered team of World Champion Peter Sagan and Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador after longtime sponsor Saxo Bank decided not to continue its eight-year relationship with the program next year.

"It will be an important first step in a long and challenging season and it will give our new riders the opportunity to get acquainted with the rest of the team," he said. "All riders will discuss next year's racing schedule with the sport directors, they will have a thorough medical checkup and meet with a number of our technical suppliers."

The team will stay at the Valamar Diamant resort while in Poreč, and the medical checkups will take place at the Thalassotherapia Opatija clinic. The first time event for Poreč is part of a concerted effort to showcase the region’s cycling opportunities and to attract cyclo-tourism.

"Taking into consideration the position, climate and the terrain characteristics, we have a great potential to become one of the top destinations for big cycling events," said Vladimir MIholjević, director of Top Sports Events, the company that is the main driver behind the initiative to bring Tinkoff-Saxo to Croatia.

Following the four-day meeting in Croatia, the entire team will gather again in December for a two-week training camp in Gran Canaria.

Tinkoff Team 2016:

Erik Baška

Daniele Bennati

Adma Blythe

Manuele Boaro

Maciej Bodnar

Pavel Brutt

Alberto Contador

Oscar Gatto

Michael Gogl

Jesper Hansen

Jesús Hernández

Robert Kiserlovski

Michael Kolar

Roman Kreuziger

Rafal Majka

Jay McCarthy

Sergio Paulinho

Evgeny Petrov

Pawel Poljanski

Michael Rogers

Ivan Rovny

Juraj Sagan

Peter Sagan

Matteo Tosatto

Yuri Trofimov

Nikolay Trusov

Michael Valgren

Listen to the latest Cyclingnews podcast, an exclusive interview with Michael Rogers, below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast to make sure you get the latest episode as soon as it’s available.