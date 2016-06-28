Tinkoff names Tour de France team

Image 1 of 9 Peter Sagan in yellow for at least another day after stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) couldn't shake the Sky stranglehold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff) on the podium after winning the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 9 Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 6 of 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Oscar Gatto was a key man for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 9 Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Oleg Tinkov announced the Tinkoff team's Tour de France squad via live streaming video on the team's Facebook page today, naming several new national champions to his team.

Rafal Majka and Maciej Bodnar, the Polish road and time trial champions, Roman Kreuziger, who won the Czech championship will rally behind Alberto Contador for the general classification, while Peter Sagan will try to win a fifth consecutive green jersey in the points classification.

Oscar Gatto, Robert Kiserlovski, Matteo Tosatto and Michael Valgren round out the team.

"We come to the Tour with a very balanced team built around Alberto and Peter as our leaders. With Peter we can go for stage wins on the days that suit him, and then Alberto of course is targeting the GC – that’s our main overall goal," directeur sportif Steven De Jongh said.





"Then for the mountains, Majka, Kreuziger and Kiserlovski will be there to support Alberto. The last week in the Alps will be very hard and they will play an important part on these kind of tough stages. I think it will be an exciting Tour, with two not so flat ITTs, and a large number of GC contenders coming into the race."

Tinkoff for the Tour de France: Alberto Contador, Peter Sagan, Rafal Majka, Roman Kreuziger, Robert Kiserlovski, Maciej Bodnar, Oscar Gatto, Matteo Tosatto, Michael Valgren

