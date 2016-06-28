Tinkoff names Tour de France team
Contador, Sagan head up Russian squad
Oleg Tinkov announced the Tinkoff team's Tour de France squad via live streaming video on the team's Facebook page today, naming several new national champions to his team.
Rafal Majka and Maciej Bodnar, the Polish road and time trial champions, Roman Kreuziger, who won the Czech championship will rally behind Alberto Contador for the general classification, while Peter Sagan will try to win a fifth consecutive green jersey in the points classification.
Oscar Gatto, Robert Kiserlovski, Matteo Tosatto and Michael Valgren round out the team.
"We come to the Tour with a very balanced team built around Alberto and Peter as our leaders. With Peter we can go for stage wins on the days that suit him, and then Alberto of course is targeting the GC – that’s our main overall goal," directeur sportif Steven De Jongh said.
"Then for the mountains, Majka, Kreuziger and Kiserlovski will be there to support Alberto. The last week in the Alps will be very hard and they will play an important part on these kind of tough stages. I think it will be an exciting Tour, with two not so flat ITTs, and a large number of GC contenders coming into the race."
Tinkoff for the Tour de France: Alberto Contador, Peter Sagan, Rafal Majka, Roman Kreuziger, Robert Kiserlovski, Maciej Bodnar, Oscar Gatto, Matteo Tosatto, Michael Valgren
